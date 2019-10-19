Scores from throughout the state on Friday night
Abington 49, Pennsbury 28
Aliquippa 55, Keystone Oaks 7
Apollo-Ridge 27, Freedom Area 19
Archbishop Wood 21, La Salle 20, OT
Avonworth 34, McGuffey 20
Beaver Falls 41, Blackhawk 28
Bedford 34, Cambria Heights 6
Belle Vernon 58, Plum 17
Bellefonte def. Bishop Carroll, forfeit
Bellwood-Antis 20, Tussey Mountain 0
Berks Catholic 49, Fleetwood 20
Berlin-Brothersvalley 30, Blacklick Valley 10
Bethlehem Center 22, Imani Christian Academy 14
Bethlehem Liberty 52, Whitehall 27
Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Chestnut Ridge 14
Bishop McCort 32, Central Cambria 6
Bucktail 28, Columbia-Montour 12
Burgettstown 16, Brentwood 13
Burrell 58, Waynesburg Central 34
California 40, Chartiers-Houston 12
Carmichaels 32, Frazier 26
Cathedral Prep 61, Erie 40
Cedar Cliff 21, Susquehanna Township 14
Central Bucks South 36, North Penn 35
Central Columbia 24, Lewisburg 21, OT
Central Dauphin 28, Chambersburg 23
Central Mountain 35, Mifflinburg 28, OT
Central Valley 48, South Park 7
Central York 58, Dallastown Area 0
Charleroi 63, Brownsville 0
Cheltenham 34, Upper Moreland 6
Clairton 43, Springdale 7
Clarion 55, Brockway 13
Claysburg-Kimmel 32, Southern Huntingdon 29
Clearfield def. Philipsburg-Osceola, forfeit
Coatesville 29, Downingtown West 21
Cocalico 46, Solanco 15
Columbia 62, Northern Lebanon 14
Conemaugh Township 42, Ferndale 6
Conneaut, Ohio 34, Conneaut Area 8
Conrad Weiser 41, Muhlenberg 7
Cornell 8, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Coudersport 42, Smethport 0
Cumberland Valley 28, Central Dauphin East 7
Dallas 22, Berwick 12
Delaware Valley 49, Wyoming Valley West 0
Delone 23, York Catholic 7
Derry 42, Deer Lakes 0
Donegal 20, Lancaster Catholic 14
Downingtown East 49, Bishop Shanahan 21
ELCO 35, Annville-Cleona 17
East Allegheny 42, Shady Side Academy 27
East Stroudsburg South 49, Pleasant Valley 19
Eisenhower 21, Cochranton 14
Elizabeth Forward 28, Uniontown 0
Elwood City Riverside 24, Valley 14
Emmaus 27, Bethlehem Catholic 13
Ephrata 56, Pequea Valley 0
Everett 14, Williamsburg 6
Farrell 39, Greenville 0
Fox Chapel 41, Armstrong 14
Garnet Valley 49, Strath Haven 21
Gateway 48, Connellsville 7
General McLane 47, Seneca 6
Gettysburg 54, Dover 7
Girard 39, Titusville 0
Gratz 12, Martin Luther King 6
Greater Latrobe 35, Midd-West 7
Grove City 38, Meadville 33
Hamburg 56, Kutztown 20
Harbor Creek 56, Corry 0
Harrisburg 62, Carlisle 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, Mechanicsburg 7
Hatboro-Horsham 49, Quakertown 24
Haverford 39, Marple Newtown 0
Hazleton Area 28, Wallenpaupack 7
Hempfield 30, Penn Manor 12
Hempfield Area 55, Butler 28
Hershey 40, Lower Dauphin 13
Highlands 28, New Castle 22, OT
Hollidaysburg 41, Dubois 18
Hopewell 41, Quaker Valley 26
Hughesville 21, Towanda 20
Huntingdon 14, Central Martinsburg 7
Imhotep Charter 26, Philadelphia Central 8
Jeannette 61, Riverview 6
Jersey Shore 42, Bald Eagle Area 0
Juniata Valley 20, Glendale 13
Karns City 42, Bradford 13
Kennard-Dale 14, Susquehannock 7
Kennett 41, Great Valley 0
Keystone 44, Elk County Catholic 41
Kiski Area 10, Mars 7
Knoch 17, Trinity 14
Lake-Lehman 35, Nanticoke Area 0
Lansdale Catholic 41, Archbishop Carroll 12
Laurel 23, Sto-Rox 15
Laurel Highlands 42, Indiana 6
Lebanon 40, Octorara 20
Leechburg 46, Bentworth 13
Ligonier Valley 58, Blairsville 14
Littlestown 24, Bermudian Springs 7
Loyalsock 29, Warrior Run 21
Mahanoy Area def. Marian Catholic, forfeit
Manheim Central 63, Garden Spot 13
Manheim Township 71, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Mapletown 27, Avella 25
Maplewood 56, Saegertown 0
Marion Center 25, United 0
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 36, James Buchanan 6
McDowell 38, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 35
McKeesport 31, Franklin Regional 14
Mercer 34, Lakeview 14
Mercyhurst Prep 55, North East 35
Meyersdale 68, North Star 18
Mifflin County 48, Greencastle Antrim 7
Minersville 47, Shenandoah Valley 6
Mohawk 17, Ellwood City 13
Montgomery 16, Cowanesque Valley 6
Montour 46, Beaver Area 7
Moon 27, Woodland Hills 12
Morrisville 24, George School 8
Mount Carmel 55, Bloomsburg 13
Mount Lebanon 45, Norwin 16
Mount Pleasant 35, Freeport 7
Mount Union 40, Moshannon Valley 39
Nazareth Area 45, Allentown Allen 0
Neshannock 36, Western Beaver 0
New Brighton 33, Shenango 28
New Hope-Solebury 50, Lower Moreland 9
New Oxford 24, South Western 6
Newport 42, Susquenita 35
Norristown 32, Boyertown 27
North Allegheny 33, West Allegheny 14
North Hills 19, Shaler 12
North Pocono 40, Honesdale 7
North Schuylkill 59, Lehighton 8
Northampton 57, Pocono Mountain East 0
Northern Bedford 49, West Branch 0
Northern Cambria 42, Penns Manor 19
Northern York 35, Big Spring 33
Northwestern 13, Reynolds 6
Northwestern Lehigh 28, Northern Lehigh 24
Oil City 28, Slippery Rock 17
Old Forge 13, Northwest Area 0
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 34, Union Area 0
Owen J Roberts 15, Methacton 0
Oxford 12, Reading 7
Palmyra 13, Camp Hill Trinity 9
Parkland 27, Easton 9
Penn Hills 20, Baldwin 7
Penn-Trafford 56, Hampton 7
Pennridge 21, Harry S. Truman 14
Penns Valley 62, Tyrone 14
Peters Township 30, Bethel Park 7
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 40, Conwell Egan 25
Pine-Richland 35, Seneca Valley 21
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 44, Canon-McMillan 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 48, Yough 13
Pittston Area 21, Crestwood 20
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 38, Upper Dublin 7
Pope John Paul II 28, Upper Merion 21
Port Allegany 13, Cameron County 12
Pottstown 8, Upper Perkiomen 7, OT
Pottsville 42, Blue Mountain 0
Purchase Line 64, Saltsburg 30
Radnor 28, Conestoga 7
Red Lion 26, Spring Grove 13
Richland 62, Penn Cambria 8
Ridley 61, Harriton 14
Riverside 60, Montrose 0
Roxborough 42, Overbrook 0
Salisbury 28, Palmerton 14
Saucon Valley 34, Notre Dame-Green Pond 21
Sayre Area 21, Muncy 17
Schuylkill Haven 61, Panther Valley 7
Schuylkill Valley 61, Panther Valley 7
Scranton Prep 49, Lakeland 7
Selinsgrove 20, Danville 16
Serra Catholic 41, Seton-LaSalle 6
Sharon 40, Fort Leboeuf 28
Shikellamy 21, Shamokin 20
Shippensburg 40, Red Land 23
Souderton 28, Central Bucks West 27, 2OT
South Allegheny 28, Carlynton 20
South Fayette 61, Ambridge 6
South Williamsport 49, Milton 27
Southern Columbia 35, Montoursville 0
Southern Lehigh 62, Catasauqua 7
Spring Mills, W.Va. 22, Albert Gallatin 19
Spring-Ford 40, Perkiomen Valley 35
Springfield Montco 34, Palumbo 6
St. Joseph's Prep 47, Father Judge 7
St. Marys 33, Kane Area 21, OT
State College 48, Altoona 0
Stroudsburg 28, Allentown Dieruff 13
Tamaqua 40, Jim Thorpe 7
Thomas Jefferson 42, Greensburg Salem 0
Tri-Valley 20, Line Mountain 10
Troy 62, Athens 7
Tunkhannock 45, Mid Valley 0
Twin Valley 45, Daniel Boone 14
Upper Darby 48, Lower Merion 20
Upper Dauphin 30, Pine Grove 6
Upper St. Clair 51, Chartiers Valley 18
Valley View 28, Scranton 14
Warren 57, Franklin 35
Warwick 30, Conestoga Valley 6
Washington 44, Southmoreland 16
Waynesboro 22, West Perry 7
West Chester Henderson 27, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 7
West Greene 62, Jefferson-Morgan 8
West Lawn Wilson 35, Cedar Crest 7
West Middlesex 36, Sharpsville 7
West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 18
West Shamokin 33, Homer-Center 15
Western Wayne 42, Dunmore 28
Westmont Hilltop 55, Forest Hills 26
Wilkes-Barre Area 28, Williamsport 7
Williams Valley 40, Halifax 14
Wilmington 43, Hickory 21
Windber 34, Shade 14
Wissahickon 34, Eastern York 28
Wyoming Area 56, Hanover Area 0
York 32, Northeastern 7
York Suburban 41, West York 10