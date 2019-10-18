Villa Maria tennis player stuns District 10 Class 2A field

School: Villa Maria

Year: Freshman

Sport: Tennis

Although few freshmen have won District 10 singles tournaments before, even fewer have done so as unseeded players.

That's why Annie Prichard's accomplishment was so notable.

Four of Prichard's five victories in the district's Class 2A bracket were against seeded opponents. The biggest was a 6-3, 6-1 upset of top-ranked Villa Maria teammate Ryleigh Valone in the semifinals at Westwood Racquet Club.

Prichard completed her remarkable run there Oct. 7, when she again won 6-3, 6-1 over Mercyhurst Prep second seed Alie DiNicola in the 2A championship match.

She also qualified for the Nov. 1-2 PIAA singles tournament at Hershey.