Week 9

Greencastle-Antrim (1-7) at Mifflin County (2-6)

Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: G-A lost to Waynesboro 34-0. Mifflin County beat Dover 37-21.

LAST SEASON: Mifflin County defeated G-A 33-14 in Greencastle.

GREENCASTLE: The Blue Devils make their longest road trip of the season to Lewistown for their final Mid-Penn Colonial Division game of the season against Mifflin County.

With two weeks remaining, G-A is looking to finish on some sort of high note. In the last four games, the Blue Devils have been shut out twice and scored a total of 19 points while dropping to 1-7 overall.

It's been a tough go in divisional play, with a chance to perhaps gain a little traction against the 2-6 Huskies.

Defensively, Greencastle has been able to hang around early in games. A consistent problem has been the offense's lack of ability to stay on the field, therefore causing a tired defensive unit in the second half when teams have been pulling away.

The Blue Devils must try to establish a running attack, which has proved difficult. Still, lead back David Niebauer proved capable earlier in the year, so getting him going would be a major plus.

Quarterback Zach Cole eclipsed 1,000 passing yards for the season last week against Waynesboro, but the points haven't exactly followed. Working the ball to top receiver Adam Root will again be part of the game plan.

Taylor Conrad has also provided a spark when brought on to operate a wildcat look, which G-A has utilized the last two weeks.

MIFFLIN COUNTY: After starting 0-5, the Huskies have won two of their last three, defeating Big Spring and most recently, Dover.

Offensively, the team from PIAA District 6 showcases two nice running threats in Brycen Hassinger and Gage Schaeffer. Hassinger leads Mifflin County with 541 rushing yards while Schaeffer is approaching 450.

Hassinger has also passed for almost 500 yards and five touchdowns while Jayden Jackson leads the way at receiver for the Huskies.

Last week in a win against Dover, Hassinger threw for 207 yards and three scores with Schaeffer piling up 107 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

GAMETIME FORECAST: Low-50s, mostly clear in Lewistown

NEXT WEEK: G-A finishes the season with a non-league game at home against Gettysburg on Friday, Oct. 25.

Contact Ben Destefan at bdestefan@therecordherald.com, 717-762-2151 or on Twitter: @bdestefan_RH