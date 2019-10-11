Bison, Wildcats look for upsets to claim crowns

The Fort LeBoeuf football team had every reason to pack things up for the season around mid-September.

The Bison already had lost all-region linebacker Andrew Lichtinger to injury during a preseason 7 on 7.

LeBoeuf then lost quarterback Alex Blose for the year during the third quarter of a season-opening loss to Grove City.

The Bison were 1-3 with back-to-back losses by a combined 67 points before the team had a meeting.

"After the Meadville loss, we sat down and talked about the teams we lost to and how they were a combined 14-1 at the time," said LeBoeuf coach Jeff Nichols. "Harbor Creek was undefeated, Grove City was undefeated at the time and Meadville had one loss, which was to Conneaut, who was undefeated at the time. We talked about playing a tough schedule, and we just need to fix some things up and the guys have come to practice ready to work."

LeBoeuf won three straight games since a 35-7 loss to Meadville, and the Bison have a chance to win their second region title in program history Friday when they host first-place Oil City at Carm Bonito Field at 7 p.m.

LeBoeuf is one of two Erie County teams to play for a region title this week as Northwestern travels to Conneaut (Ohio) for the Region 3 title on Friday at 7 p.m.

The schedule didn't get much easier for the Bison after Week 4, but they had enough after also losing to Harbor Creek 39-0 early on in the season.

"Meadville smacked us down there, and some of us seniors talked about not letting this happen our senior year," said LeBoeuf running back Ben Turi. "We want to go out fighting and have fun."

LeBoeuf started on the comeback trail with a hard-fought 24-14 win at Franklin before taking care of rival General McLane 34-14. The Bison then routed DuBois 42-14 on the road to improve to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in Region 7. LeBoeuf and Meadville are tied for second place behind Oil City at 5-0. If the Bison pull off the upset, they'll likely share the region title with the Oilers and Bulldogs.

"Our goal every year is to win the region, and executing coach's gameplan on Friday will be key," said LeBoeuf senior linemen Joe Gentile.

LeBoeuf's only other region title came in 2015 when the Bison shared the Region 4 title with Fairview.

"The kids have come to practice ready to work every day and not throw in the towel," Nichols said. "If you aren't playing for something in Week 8, it's hard to practice, but I think this game means more to them because of what they've gone through this season."

Third time's a charm?

For the third straight year, Northwestern is playing a late-season game with the region title on the line.

In 2017, the Wildcats hosted Seneca in Week 9 with a chance to share the Region 3 title, but the Bobcats won 36-22 to win their first region title.

In 2018, Northwestern hosted Conneaut (Ohio) in a de facto Region 3 championship game with both teams undefeated in region play. The Spartans rolled to a 49-0 win.

"We've made things more about what we are doing instead of our opponents," Northwestern coach Mark Brooks said. "We are focusing on executing our stuff and have been emphasizing that all season, especially this week. This is the third year in a row we can win the region, and we're hoping to get the job done. That's what I love about coaching at Northwestern. The kids that come out want to play football, they're great kids and they play hard most of the time."

With two quarterbacks in Derek Albert and Ryan Tewell and several backs stepping up to contribute, including Austin Swift and Frankie Valletta, the Wildcats have leaned on their line to get the job done.

"We need to execute this week and play our hearts out," said Northwestern senior lineman Alex Rimel. "We've been looking forward to this game, and the line is going to play a huge role in what happens."

The Wildcats (5-2) are rushing for more than 200 yards per game and sit in a first-place tie with Conneaut (Ohio), which is 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 3 play. The Spartans are looking to not only defend their region title but stay in the playoff hunt as well. Conneaut is currently ninth in its region in the latest OHSAA rankings with the top eight teams making the playoffs.

"We learned a lot playing them last year," said Northwestern lineman Cole Bish. "This game means a lot to us and we need to execute."

Northwestern won three straight region titles from 2012-14, but the Wildcats shared all three titles. A win Friday would give the Wildcats their first outright region title.

"We've been able to lean on a really nice offensive line this year," Brooks said. "We sort of found our mojo with them and our ballcarriers. Alex Rimel, Caleb Bish, Kevin Gollmer, Ryan Simitoski and Preston Runser have all gotten the job done for us up front."

