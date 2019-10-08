Several years ago, I used to routinely pop ibuprofen before I ran long or raced and then again after I was done. I thought it was a smart strategy to head off inflammation that was, back then, something that every runner wanted to avoid.

While I thought I was being smart and helping my training by reducing swelling, research later showed that anti-inflammatory drugs can actually limit or cancel out any benefits by preventing the healing process. Furthermore, ibuprofen is hard on your gut.

Ibuprofen is just one of several common drugs—prescription and over-the-counter—that runners should be careful with. Runner's World magazine recently published the article: 5 Drugs With Potentially Serious Side Effects Every Runner Should Know About.

Ibuprofen makes this list as does pseudoephedrine, a common cold pill; fluoroquinolones, a class of antibiotics linked to Achilles tendon ruptures; statins, which are used to keep cholesterol in check; and corticosteroids, familiar to runners as steroid shots.

Learn more about why running and (some) drugs don't mix here.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.