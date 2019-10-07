Big win over Truman has the Falcons tied for first place in the SOL National with three games remaining.

There wasn't boasting or false bravado at Pennsbury football practice on Wednesday. Instead, the Falcons had a quiet confidence.

Yes, they knew Harry S. Truman would be a strong challenge, and the players weren't shy about their feelings regarding a loss to the Tigers one year earlier. But the Falcons headed to Truman on Saturday night on a mission. Before the first quarter was completed, they'd made a strong statement.

With its 42-20 win Saturday, Pennsbury is now 4-3 and, at 3-0 in the Suburban One League National Conference, tied for first with Abington. With three games remaining, it stands at No. 15 in the most recent District One Class 6A power rankings for the upcoming 16-team District One Class 6A playoffs.

Needless to say, that 0-3 start for the second straight season is long in the rear-view mirror. If the Falcons close the season well, it will be forgotten.

A point can be made that playing a tough nonleague schedule the first three weeks benefits and makes teams like Pennsbury better by the time October comes around, even if the district power rankings and public opinion seems to favor teams with glossy win-loss records no matter the schedule it might play.

Coach Dan McShane and staff have made changes along the way, most notably inserting junior C.J. Kohler into the starting quarterback spot, and moving incumbent signal caller Drew Hensor to running back.

Kohler has been solid, completing 59 percent of his passes, with a 6-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Even bigger, moving Hensor into a RB rotation with JayVon McNeil and Brack Mickles has benefited the speedy Hensor as well, as he currently leads the team with 598 yards and five rushing TDs. And defensively he's excelled too, including two first-half interceptions Saturday that helped cut Truman off early in that game.

Defensively, this team's prowess on that side of the ball has been talked about. Saturday, it may have given up 20 points, but that was only after scoring the first 42, and two of the touchdowns were in mercy-rule time in the second half. Talented Truman junior running back Dajuan Harris, who had 10 touchdowns in the previous two games, was held without a score to 65 yards on nine carries.

Pennsbury hosts Council Rock South before concluding the season with two huge games — at first-place co-leader Abington on Oct. 18 and home against rival Neshaminy on Oct. 25.

Power Ranking madness

It's that time of year when those around high school football in this region start paying a lot of attention to the District One website - piaad1.org - where the football power rankings are updated each week, giving teams, players and fans a chance to see where they stand.

As of the end of Week 7, Pennsbury is the only Lower Bucks teams currently in the Class 6A Top 16. But that could change.

Truman (4-3) stands at No. 17 with a big game at home against No. 5 Abington on Friday before closing on the road.

Neshaminy (3-4) is No. 19 and hosts Bensalem on Friday and then is on the road at Council Rock South and Pennsbury to close the season.

Currently, there are 15 teams with two or few losses with three games remaining. Does a 6-4 record get a berth this year?

Other notables

Hats off to the kids at Council Rock South for picking up its first win of the season on Friday against Bensalem. It's been a rough go of it for a team that was completely rebuilding after a playoff season a year ago but the 24-6 victory shows it hasn't given up on the season. Brady Beres rushed for 94 yards on 21 carries and Dawson Fresses had a pair of rushing TDs in the win. ... Bad idea of the week goes to Jenkintown for the installation of temporary lights for its game against Morrisville on Friday. No, the lights had nothing to do with the result of a game, a 34-6 Jenkintown victory, and I know the idea of Senior Night under the lights seems lke a good idea. But the lights weren't high even to prevent dark patches all over the field. Cars and trucks with their lights on all around the field may have been just as effective.