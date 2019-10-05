Greyhounds stay unbeaten; Braves stay winless

Wilmington 65, Iroquois 0: At John L. Post Stadium in Lawrence Park, the Greyhounds (7-0) dominated the host Braves (0-7) in a non-region contest.

Quarterback Calen Bender led Wilmington with 154 passing yards and a touchdown. Junior McConahy had three receptions 82 yards, while teammate Mason Reed's lone catch was a 57-yard score.

The Greyhounds' ground game recorded eight touchdowns.

Gage DeCaprio was their leading rushing with 71 yards and a score on three attempts. Luke Edwards scored twice amid his 67 yards.

Antonio Rodriguez and Ethan Klinzing each ran for 45 yards.