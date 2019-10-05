Class 1A Tigers beat Class 5A Knights

Maplewood 30, Franklin 28: At Franklin, J.D. McFadden threw a game-tying touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter before running in the go-ahead two-point conversion as the Tigers won a thrilling non-region game on Friday.

Maplewood led 22-7 in the third quarter before Franklin scored three straight touchdowns. Ian Haynes threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Buckley before bringing back an interception 44 yards for a touchdown.

Franklin took a 28-22 lead in the fourth quarter on a Haynes touchdown run before McFadden's final score.

Haynes threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns and ran for one TD, while Eli Stewart had 104 yards on 16 carries for Franklin (2-5).

Kaleb Donor had another big game for Maplewood (7-0) with 258 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. McFadden threw for 219 yards and one touchdown.