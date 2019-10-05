Huskies turn in another strong defensive effort

TITUSVILLE — Casey Smith threw for three scores and Tyler East ran for two more Friday night as undefeated Harbor Creek breezed to its seventh straight victory, a 41-6 drubbing of Titusville in a Region 6 matchup at Carter Stadium.

Smith completed 6-of-10 passes for 117 yards for the Huskies, while East supplied the ground support with 177 yards on 23 rushes.

Harbor Creek (7-0, 4-0), which has five shutouts this season, has allowed just 13 points in seven games.

Smith hit Ryan Whitman with a 39-yard connection to give the Huskies the lead in the first quarter, then found Marrick Bauer with a 21-yard strike early in the second. East added a 1-yard run just before halftime to give Harbor Creek a 20-0 lead.

East scored from 45 yards out to start a 21-point third quarter that turned the game into a rout. Smith's third TD pass, a 27-yard completion to Cody Smith, was part of the outburst.

Titusville (3-4, 1-3) finally got on the board midway through the final quarter on a 10-yard run by Charlie Nicholson.