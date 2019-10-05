Bison get big performances from Endres, Rimpa, Turi

Fort LeBoeuf 42, DuBois 14: At DuBois, the Bison rolled up 259 yards on the ground and got an 85-yard kickoff return from Ben Turi as they coasted over the winless Beavers in a Region 7 game.

Fort LeBoeuf is now 4-3 overall and 4-1 in region play while DuBois dropped to 0-7, 0-5. The Bison will play Oil City next week and can win a share of the region title with a victory.

After the Beavers opened the scoring on an Adian Castro 3-yard run, the Bison responded as Max Endres (3 yards) and Jack Rimpa (15 yards) broke off touchdown runs in the second quarter. Endres scored on a 49-yard run early in the third quarter, but DuBois cut the deficit to 21-14 on a Zach Shalila-to-Dale Kot TD pass.

Turi responded by taking the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown to restore the Bison's 14-point cushion, and Fort LeBoeuf pulled away in the fourth quarter on 9-yard scoring runs by Tristin Harris and Dominic Gentile.

Rimpa led the Bison ground game with 91 yards on 17 carries, and Endres added 65 yards on 10 carries.