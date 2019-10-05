Wildcats meet Conneaut, Ohio, for Region 3 title

Northwestern 30, Lakeview 14: At Rogers Field in Albion, quarterback Derek Albert and rushing back Austin Swift led the Wildcats to a non-region win.

Albert scored two of the four Wildcat touchdowns: a 5-yard rushing touchdown followed by an 11-yard rushing touchdown. He finished with 81 yards on 14 carries.

Swift scored another two, beginning the first quarter with an 82-yard kickoff return and rushing 18 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished with 87 yards on 17 carries for the Wildcats.

Defensive lineman Alex Rimel recorded a Wildcat safety in the third quarter.

The Wildcats (5-2) compiled 261 total yards to the Sailors' 31 while dropping the Sailors to 1-6 overall.

The Wildcats will play Conneaut, Ohio, next week for the Region 3 title.