Burlington County high school playoff tennis roundup: October 3

The Lenape girls tennis team defeated Cherokee 5-0 in the opening round of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 4 Tournament on Thursday.

Rhea Sethi set the Indians on the road to victory with a win in first singles, while Ami Patel and Grace Huang were successful in second and third singles. Miranda Toner and Arti Singh won in first doubles, while Amanda Geraci and Marisa Riley sealed the sweep in second doubles.

The third-seeded Indians will face sixth-seeded Vineland or 11th-seeded Williamstown in the quarterfinal round scheduled for Tuesday.