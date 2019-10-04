A game-by-game look at this weekend in Intelligencer area high school football

Council Rock North at Abington, 7

Last year: Abington 24-8

The Indians (1-5) are coming off a 49-20 loss to Harry S. Truman and have struggled all season. In their last four games, they've allowed 169 points.

The surging Ghosts (5-1), winners of five-straight games, blitzed Neshaminy 38-13 last week. In their five-game run, Abington has yielded just 49 points. Senior quarterback Tamir Berthau continued his outstanding play against Neshaminy by throwing for 154 yards and three scores to go along with 146 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Palisades at Bangor, 7



Last year: Palisades 51-13

The Pirates (1-5) had trouble getting their offense going last week in a 42-24 loss to Notre Dame-Green Pond. Running back Mason Smeland provided a bright spot as he rushed for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Slaters (2-4) have lost three-straight games after last week's 28-21 defeat at the hands of Saucon Valley. In those three losses, Bangor has given up 118 points.

Central Bucks East at Central Bucks West, 7

Last year: Central Bucks East 27-20

The Patriots (3-3), after starting the season 3-0, have dropped three-straight games. Last week they lost 38-24 to unbeaten Souderton as the Indians used a pair of late touchdowns to pull away. Pat Volko led Central Bucks East in the loss with 58 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards.

The unbeaten Bucks, 6-0 for the first time since 2000, drubbed Pennridge 35-0 last week as senior running back Jack Fallon ran for 158 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. Central Bucks West will be tested the rest of the way as their last four opponents, including the Patriots are a combined 19-5.

William Tennent at Neshaminy, 7

Last year: Neshaminy 33-0

The Panthers, who have lost three-straight games after getting off to a 2-1 start, led Central Bucks South 3-0 after the first quarter last week before eventually falling 28-11. Quarterback Matt Miller led the William Tennent offense with 140 passing yards and a touchdown toss.

Neshaminy (2-4) fell to Abington 38-13 last week as its defense continues to struggles. In its last two games, Neshaminy has surrendered 93 points.

Springfield Township at New Hope-Solebury, 7

Last year: New Hope-Solebury 34-21

The Spartans (4-2) blasted Bristol 54-7 last week in a game they led 41-0 at halftime.

The Lions (2-4) handed Jenkintown its first loss of the season last week, 28-14, as running backs Tom Raupp and Joey Capriotti combined for 306 rushing yards and three scores. After an 0-3 start to the season, the Lions have won two of their last three with the lone loss coming in overtime.

Souderton at North Penn, 7

Last year: North Penn 29-27

The Knights (5-1) blanked Council Rock South 36-0 last week as Ken Grandy hauled in six passes for 119 yards and a pair of scores. North Penn, which has scored 122 points in its last three games, did all of its scoring in the first half against the Golden Hawks.

The Indians (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 38-24 win over Central Bucks East in which they scored two late touchdowns to secure the victory. Senior running backs Nick Guthre and Deandre Wakefield combined for 263 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Central Bucks South at Pennridge, 7

Last year: Pennridge 21-7

The Titans (4-2), who have only allowed 24 points in their last two games, upended William Tennent 28-11 last week. Senior quarterback Josh Consoletti, who missed time earlier in the season due to injury, threw for 158 yards and a pair of scores in the victory.

The Rams (1-5), who are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, were blanked by Central Bucks West 35-0 last week. In their six games, Pennridge has scored just 61 points.

Upper Dublin at Quakertown, 7

Last year: Upper Dublin 14-13

The Cardinals (3-2), who have been without starting quarterback Mike Slivka for the last two games due to injury, lost to Cheltenham 41-7 last week. In their two games without Slivka, the Cardinals have been outscored 97-7.

The Panthers (2-4), who recorded the 500th win in the history of the program last week with a 55-7 thumping of Wissahickon, have won two of their last three games. Sophomore quarterback Will Steich had an impressive night in the win going 8-for-8 passing for 184 yards and three touchdown passes.

Wissahickon at Upper Moreland, 7

Last year: Upper Moreland 25-15

The Trojans (1-5) continued to struggle last week as they committed 12 penalties in a 55-7 loss to Quakertown in a game the Panthers led 49-0 after three quarters.

The Golden Bears (4-2) snapped a two-game losing skid with a 38-26 victory over arch-rival Hatboro-Horsham in which quarterback Byron Hopkins rushed for 136 yards and threw four touchdown passes, two each to Zehier Cheeze and TJ Troxell.

SATURDAY

Cardinal O'Hara vs. Lansdale Catholic, 5

Last year: Cardinal O'Hara 27-9



At Wissahickon: The struggling Lions (1-4) dropped their fourth-straight game last week, falling to West Catholic 24-7.

The Crusaders (3-3) fell to Bonner-Prendergast 40-14 last week in a game they led 7-6 after the first quarter. Quarterback Jeron Phillips led the way for the Crusaders as he threw for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Archbishop Ryan vs. Archbishop Wood, 7

Last year: Archbishop Wood 27-7

At William Tennent: The struggles continued for the Raiders (1-4) last week as they dropped a 24-10 verdict to Father Judge.

The Vikings, after starting the season 3-0, lost their second-straight game last week as they fell to Roman Catholic 20-6. Quarterback Max Keller led Wood with 114 passing yards.

Father Judge vs. La Salle, 7

Last year: La Salle 55-20

The Crusaders (2-4) picked up a 24-10 win over Archbishop Ryan last week.

The Explorers (4-1) look to bounce back this week after dropping a 44-13 decision to arch-rival Saint Joseph's Prep last week. Sophomore Sam Brown had one of the few highlights for La Salle in the loss as he rushed for a touchdown.

- Compiled by Drew Markol