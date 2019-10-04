NEWVILLE – Not much has went right for Greencastle-Antrim since Mid-Penn Colonial Division play began.

The Blue Devils struggled again Friday night, falling to Big Spring 41-6 in varsity football action on a brisk evening in Newville.

Big Spring (4-3) led 14-0 at halftime before pulling away over the closing two quarters, handing G-A (1-6, 0-4) a fourth straight Colonial Division loss.

HIGHLIGHTS:

– G-A's Taylor Conrad intercepted a pass to end Big Spring's first drive on the night.

– With the Bulldogs threatening early in the second quarter, Greencastle's Malachi Rhodes came up with an interception in the end zone to keep the game scoreless.

– Jack Shulenberger put Big Spring on the board with a fantastic 28-yard touchdown run after a play broke down. The Bulldog quarterback found space through the Blue Devil defense en route to a 7-0 Big Spring lead with 3:38 remaining in the first half.

– Following G-A's sixth punt of the half, Big Spring capitalized on a short field to extend its lead. Shulenberger found Adam Degregorio for 21 yards before Nathan Fetchkan powered in from 1 yard out to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage at the break.

– A pair of nice screen plays from Zach Cole to David Niebauer moved Greencastle into Big Spring territory late in the second quarter before a missed field goal.

– The Bulldog defense surrendered just three first downs in the opening half, two of which came on G-A's final drive ahead of the break.

– Shulenberger scored a 13-yard touchdown on Big Spring's first possession of the third quarter, quickly pushing the margin to 21-0.

– A 39-yard run by Degregorio and a 19-yard gallop by Fetchkan highlighted the Bulldogs' next possession, which was capped with a 1-yard touchdown run by Fetchkan for a 28-0 cushion.

– G-A's best offensive moment followed, as Zach Cole hit Adam Root for a 50-yard touchdown to account for the Blue Devils' only points. The point after was blocked.

– Degregorio added to his impressive night, ripping off a 90-yard scoring run to give Big Spring a 34-6 lead in the fourth.

– Shulenberger added the exclamation point, connecting with Gavin Pritchard for a 32-yard touchdown and the 41-6 final.

– Root finished with 98 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils.

NEXT: G-A hosts Waynesboro in a Colonial Division game next Friday for Homecoming.

