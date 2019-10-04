Burlington County high school girls soccer roundup: October 3

Emma Keefe scored twice to power the Burlington City girls soccer team to a 6-0 win over STEMCivics on Thursday. Nine players contributed a goal or an assist for the Blue Devils, who jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half. McKayla Wilkins, Ember Foreman, Isabella Cutshaw and Elisa Tovar netted a goal apiece in the BCSL Independence win.

Seneca 0, Timber Creek 0: Lexi Dooley reached double digits in saves, recording 11 for the Golden Eagles in a double overtime battle between the Olympic National rivals.

Cinnaminson 0, Northern Burlington 0: The defensive battle between the BCSL Liberty teams ended without a goal scored. Erin Roszkowiak (4 saves) and Kiera Pease (5 saves) commanded the shutout in net for the Pirates.

Medford Tech 7, Willingboro 4: Kylie Barber erupted for four goals to lead the Jaguars in the high-scoring BCSL Independence bout. Savannah Sparks scored twice and Gianna Bertsch once in the win. Balkalis Iyiola led the Chimeras with two goals, while Autumn Sorrell and Gloria Hughes contributed one apiece.

Florence 5, Pennsauken 0: Abigail Anthony scored twice as the Flashes dominated their BCSL Freedom matchup. Sydney Slotkin (3 assists), Sophie Najem and Ashley Cech each had a goal. Madison Habingreither recorded four saves to issue the shutout.

Eastern 3, Shawnee 2: Kiley Endres and Alexa Endres both scored in the second half for the Renegade, but fell just short of the comeback against undefeated Eastern (12-0).

Washington Township 2, Cherokee 0: Ryann Timmons saved eight shots on goal for the Chiefs, but the offense was shutout in the Olympic American match.

Delran 1, Burlington Township 0: Madelynn Duffield came through with the game-winner for the Bears in the closely-contested BCSL Liberty win. Both teams saw solid outings from their goalies, with Kendal Coldren saving six shots for the Bears, and Erin Turpin turning away six for the Falcons.

Rancocas Valley 1, Moorestown 0: Olivia Sweeney scored the lone goal of the game to give the Red Devils’ the BCSL Liberty win. Samantha Poljevka made six saves in goal to procure the shutout for the Red Devils. Hannah Weinstein and Nicole Quintero recorded four saves apiece for the Quakers.