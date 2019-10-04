A game-by-game look at this week's Courier Times area high school football games.

Council Rock North at Abington, 7

Last year: Abington 24-8

The Galloping Ghosts have rolled to five straight wins and at 5-1 are in the mix for a spot in districts as well as one of the top contenders for the SOL National title. Tamir Berthau has continued to be dangerous no matter the competition, with 589 yards passing, 599 yards rushing and 14 combined touchdowns. Andrick Wesh has 406 yards and averages 9.7 per-carry. At 1-5 and giving up at least 35 points a game in its five losses, things don’t look to get any easier for CR North this week.

Council Rock South at Bensalem, 7

Last year: Council Rock South 54-14

These two teams aren’t battling for the top spot in the SOL National but each has to view this as a game that can help turn around their seasons. South (0-6) allows 36.7 points a game and hasn’t reached double figures offensively. Bensalem has lost four straight after an 2-0 start, and in those losses it has given up 41.8 points a game. Needless to say, something’s has to give here as both search for something positive.

Conwell-Egan at Bonner-Prendergast, 7

Last year: Conwell-Egan 55-6

Now with four straight losses, Conwell-Egan (2-4) continues to find ways to lose games. Up three at halftime, it gave up three touchdowns in the third quarter and ended up losing 27-23 to Archbishop Carroll. Khian’Dre Harris rushed for 105 yards in the game, but they weren’t able to pass the ball effectively, turned the ball over and gave up big plays on defense. Much improved Bonner-Prendergast, 4-1 coming off a 40-14 win over Lansdale Catholic, won’t be easier. QB Kyle Lazer threw four TD passes in that game.

Morrisville at Jenkintown, 7

Last year: Jenkintown 7-6

Now with three straight wins, Morrisville (4-2) enters the stretch run of its season with a road game this week. Against Lower Moreland, the Bulldogs used a by-committee running attack, an efficient pass game and a 41-yard TD run by Bennet Waters in the fourth quarter to squeak out the win. Jenkintown (4-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 28-14 loss to New Hope-Solebury last week. The Drakes are led senior quarterback Clinton Jackmon and RB Albert Koniers.

William Tennent at Neshaminy, 7

Last year: Neshaminy 33-0

With three straight losses, Tennent (2-4) needs a win and may be getting Neshaminy at the right time. The Panthers need to establish the run game with Tom Santiago (691 yards, 6 TDs). Neshaminy (2-4) has lost two straight and for the season is giving up 37.8 points, but with QB Brody McAndrew, WR Ian Sheehan and RB Chris James, this is an offense that can outscore an opponent, so this game could be fun.

Saturday

Bristol at Pennington School, 2

Last year: Bristol 28-26

When these two teams played last year, it was a wild one. But the Warriors have struggled lately, including a 54-7 loss to Bristol last week. Now 1-4, they’ll look to snap a four-game losing streak against Pennington School (3-1), which lost for the first time last week against St. Andrew’s School, but does hold a overtime win over New Hope-Solebury amongst its wins.

Archbishop Ryan at Archbishop Wood, 7

Last year: Archbishop Wood 27-7

At William Tennent:This has to be considered a must-win game for Wood (3-2), coming off of back-to-back losses, including in the PCL Red to Roman Catholic on Saturday, and with St. Joseph’s Prep and La Salle coming the next two weeks. After scoring 123 points in its first three games, the Vikings have scored just 15 the last two weeks. Ryan (1-4) has lost two straight, including to Father Judge last week. It does not run the ball well, and tends to rely on QB Cole Lowe, who has thrown for 915 yards and nine TDs.

Pennsbury at Harry S. Truman, 7

Last year: Harry S. Truman 29-24

It’s homecoming at Truman and they don’t get much bigger than this in the SOL National. Pennsbury (3-3) has won three straight and found its running game, with the trio of Drew Hensor, Brad Mickles and JayVon McNeil. Defensively, it has only given up more than 14 points once all season. Truman (4-2) has been on an offensive roll, led by the duo of Dujuan Harris and TJ Rogers, probably the conference’s most dangerous running back combination. This one should be a lot of fun.

- Compiled by Todd Thorpe