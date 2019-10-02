A weekly look at Bucks County area high school field hockey

Grayce Reimel is living her dream.

The senior at Central Bucks West had her sights set on the varsity from a young age.

“My goal was to play on the high school team and it was so much fun to make the varsity,” she said. “It’s amazing. It’s a totally new community, a whole new group of friends. We start in the summer and in my freshman and sophomore seasons I made so many new friends. It’s awesome.”

She’s been playing hockey since fourth or fifth grade, beginning with the program at the Doylestown Athletic Association.

“That was my introduction to the sport for sure,” she said. “My older sister (Katie) played so I knew about the sport pretty early and I fell in love right away. I think having an older sibling who played contributed to that. She was really good.”

She is a team captain.

“It’s a big responsibility because a lot of the girls look up to you and you’ve got to keep everyone motivated, especially when we’ve had as many losses as we’ve had,” Reimel said. “I think keeping everyone motivated and positive and keeping their energy high is important.”

The Bucks have been struggling this season.

“I was so proud of how we played against (Central Bucks) East,” she said. “Even though we lost, everyone gave it their all and we had fun.

“Initially it’s frustrating to have as many losses as we do but once we got that first win things changed. We realized we could score and now we’re just trying to keep it up, keep up the intensity because we know we can do it.”

West’s first win was a 2-0 triumph over Quakertown on Sept. 18. Those were the first goals scored by the Bucks this season.

“That game was a turning point for us for sure,” Reimel said.

She would like to go to college abroad, specifically St. Andrew’s in Scotland.

“It’s beautiful and I’d love to go there,” she said.

Of course St. Andrew’s is noted for its golf course.

“I don’t golf but my parents do,” she said. “If I go there I get a student discount to play there so my parents are hoping for that. Other than that, maybe I’d go to a school in Boston or New Hampshire. Somewhere cold, because I’m trying to get away from the heat.”

She is ready to enjoy the rest of the season.

“I love our team,” she said. “It’s so much fun. We’re a family.”

She’d like to major in international business or international relations or perhaps Chinese. She is the president of the National Honor Society at CB West.

Neshaminy mourns loss of coach

Neshaminy assistant coach Janet Dougherty died suddenly over the weekend. ‘Coach Doc’ taught Business at Neshaminy High School since 1999. While teaching she was the lead teacher for Business, Computers and Information Technology for the District and taught classes in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Finance and Investment, Macroeconomics, and Accounting. The Pennsylvania Business Education Association named her Educator of the Year in 2013.

She was part of the Neshaminy field hockey program for 15 years, coaching at Poquessing Middle School, as the JV coach, and for the past four years assist varsity coach.

“I am lucky enough to have been coached by Coach Doc as a player in high school, coach with her over the last four years, and to call her a friend,” Neshaminy coach Jamie Pinto said. “What she brought to Neshaminy field hockey was indescribable and irreplaceable.

“Her positive attitude, willingness to help, love for the game, and most of all the care for the girls will never be forgotten. With her upbeat, kind-hearted personality, she made things fun. It didn’t matter what we were doing, we always had a good laugh. The stories and memories we have of her as team will help us to keep going at this difficult time.

“Coach Doc has touched so many lives whether it was in her classroom or on the field, but now she will always be a part of our lives. We will keep her memory strong and a part of our Neshaminy field hockey family forever.”

Viewing will be Thursday 9-10:45 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 65 E. Street Rd., Feassterville. Ceremony to follow.

