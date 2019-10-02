GIRLS' SOCCER

Blue Devils roll past Big Spring 11-2

NEWVILLE — The Greencastle-Antrim varsity girls' soccer team beat Big Spring, 11-2, Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division match.

The Blue Devils, who scored seven goals in the first half, amassed 37 shots, while limiting the Bulldogs to six shots.

Courtney Andruczk and Avery Park each scored three goals for Greencastle. Rylee Henson, Ella Hileman, Mia Libby, Olivia Russell and Sydra Royer scored a goal apiece.

"I was very happy with the way my players communicated and played together," said Greencastle coach Katie Herman. "It is always nice to get goals, but when my team plays together that is when the real excitement happens for me."

BOYS' SOCCER

G-A shuts out Big Spring

GREENCASTLE — The Greencastle-Antrim boys' varsity soccer team shut out Big Spring, 4-0, in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division match on Tuesday.

Gershon Bangura scored two goals for G-A while Joel Herman and Thomas Oberholzer each found the back of the net. Adam Murr registered a pair of assists for the Blue Devils.

"Overall, it was a complete team win on Senior Night for the boys," G-A coach Aric Bruner said.

Gavin Davidson made four saves to record the shutout in goal for Greencastle.

FIELD HOCKEY

East Pennsboro pulls past Greencastle-Antrim

GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim fell behind 2-0, cut the lead in half but gave up two more second-half goals en route to a 4-1 loss to visiting East Pennsboro on Monday.

East Penn's Aimee Buffington scored 9:27 into the first half with an assist from Kristin Sconyers.

There was no more scoring in the first 30 minutes, but the Panthers scored what would prove to be the game winner off the stick of Josie Shermeyer 53 seconds into the half. Alison Buffington was credited with the assist.

Greencastle got on the board on a goal by Abbi Cunningham 4:39 into the second half, assisted by Emma Paci.

The Panthers pulled away with two more goals, one by Alison Buffington and the other by Sconyers.

On Tuesday, G-A fell to Boiling Springs 2-0. The Blue Devils were outshot 10-4 and the Bubblers held a 12-3 advantage in corners.