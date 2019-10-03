WEEK 7

Greencastle-Antrim (1-5) at Big Spring (3-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: G-A lost to Shippensburg, 39-0. Big Spring fell to Mifflin County, 40-27.

LAST SEASON: Big Spring edged Greencastle 26-22 in Greencastle.

GREENCASTLE: It's been tough sledding in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division for the Blue Devils.

After picking up their only win in Week 3 against Hanover, G-A has been outscored 150-45 in losses to West Perry, Northern York and Shippensburg.

The Blue Devils have been overpowered the last two weeks, giving up significant size that has resulted in lopsided results.

For G-A to have offensive success, the tandem of David Niebauer and Isaiah Toney-Mayhugh have to get going on the ground. The Blue Devils want to run, then take shots to receiver Adam Root. First, however, establishing some form of consistent running attack must take place.

"We have to get our running game going and be more efficient on offense and play sound defense," G-A coach Devin McCauley said. "I think our defense is improving and look to see that on Friday night."

G-A's defense did show some glimpses against unbeaten Shippensburg last week, hanging around early before the Greyhounds' physical style was simply too much to handle in the second half. Still, the Blue Devils need to focus on limiting missed tackles, which has been a theme all too often.

BIG SPRING: Since starting the season 3-0, the Bulldogs have lost their last three. After falling to Kennard-Dale in Week 4, Big Spring has come up short against Waynesboro (22-0) and most recently, Mifflin County (40-27).

Last season, Big Spring scored a touchdown with two seconds remaining to stun the Blue Devils.

"Big Spring has a quality football team that is aggressive and physical," McCauley said. "They have several skill players and a very good tight end. They won a few games early and play with a lot of confidence."

Anthony Gaudioso, Nathan Fetchkan and Jack Shulenberger are some key players to watch for on the Big Spring offense.

GAMETIME FORECAST: Mid to high 50s, clear

NEXT: G-A hosts Waynesboro in a Colonial Division contest for Homecoming.

