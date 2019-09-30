The Indians' first defeat of the season exposed some points to shore up, but shouldn't have a long-term effect on the team

The problem wasn't the game plan.

The game plan worked.

It may have worked too well.

If you'd told the members of the Lenape football team beforehand that Williamstown would rush for 34 yards Friday night, they'd have been hard-pressed to keep from congratulating each other on the spot.

The Indians wanted Williamstown to put the ball in the air, and with a 13-0 halftime lead and the Braves headed rapidly nowhere, it was obvious that was going to happen.

Unfortunately Williamstown was a little better at air travel than the Indians had anticipated. Dougie Brown threw for three touchdowns, all in the second half, as the Braves came from behind to score a 28-21 win.

“We kind of thought they'd take some shots,” Lenape coach Joe Wojciechowski said. “They threw three 3-step (drop) passes in their first game. They didn't run the football on us. They threw the ball.”

They threw it pretty efficiently, considering Brown's numbers. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 223 yards. Some of them came with frustrating ease.

“They went big ball,” Wojciechowski said. “We thought our secondary was stout. Our front seven was lights out, but at the back end, we had some breakdowns and they made us pay.”

For the good news, check the calendar. It's still September. There's still a lot of time to get back on track. There's also the prospect of making things right when it's all over.

That was part of the message in the Lenape huddle Friday night.

“We talked about deserving to win the football game and what it would have meant to our program,” Wojciechowski said. “But that one game wasn't our program. It was a battle. It wasn't the war. We gave a great effort, but we lacked execution. We can work on that. There's no school on Monday, so we'll have them in the film room Monday morning. They'll take some constructive criticism. No one's pointing a finger, but we'll talk about how we lost the football game.”

They'll talk about the prospect of getting another shot in a Group 5 playoff game. They'll talk about bouncing back at home next weekend against Allentown. Then they'll go back to work.

Were you looking for a different ending? It was going to end with “go back to work” no matter what the result was.

The stand

Burlington Township coach Tom Maderia didn't think it was the turning point in the game, but Moorestown's goal-line stand in the second quarter against the Falcons was undeniably a huge momentum changer.

The Falcons took 12 plays to march from their own 13 to the Moorestown 10. Quarterback Gage Miller picked up a pair on a third-down sneak to move the chains at that point, but Burlington Township couldn't cover the last 10 yards.

The Falcons tried to get wide with a toss to Rodney Vines on first down, but linebacker Nick Gubitosi got to the edge and forced him back inside. Nathan Mendys and John Dalmass combined to bring him down at the 5.

On second down, the Falcons went the other way, but Ryan Denmark pushed through the right side and got hold of Vines before he could get anything. Adam Robinson came up to help out and they stopped Vines for no gain.

Burlington Township tried misdirection on third down, with the backfield heading toward Denmark and Jordan Dotson coming around on a reverse. But Moorestown's Cole Gaskin came forward and made a one-on-one tackle at the 3.

Miller tried a quick pass toward Dotson on the right side on fourth down, but he had to put it over the high-handed charge of Denmark, and it sailed over his receiver as well.

“That was a great stand,” Sherry said. “It's a different game if they score, so yeah — it was a huge stop.”

Instead of 7-7, it stayed 7-0, and Moorestown's Robert Damerjian took off on a 97-yard touchdown run on the next play. 13-0.

“Our defense just held them down on the goal line,” Damerjian said. “Props to our DBs and our front line, getting low and dirty.”

Moorestown, now 3-1, went into the game as an underdog against a team that had scored over 100 points in its first two games, and won 27-6.

Now you really have to take a look at the one blemish on the Quakers' record. They fell to Winslow, 21-19, on Sep. 13.

“It wasn't anything we were ashamed of,” Sherry said. “We played hard, we came back. The kids fought until the very end. We had a chance to win at the end and it didn't go our way. Our kids are playing well.”

They certainly impressed their competition.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Maderia said. “But in all honesty, when you look at it, we got beat up.You've got to give Moorestown all the credit in the world. They physically beat us up. I liken it to a heavyweight fight, and they punched us in the mouth and we covered up.”

Uncharacteristic

Burlington Township allowed a 16-yard run by Jonathan Miller on third and 17. The Falcons gave up a 9-yard jaunt by Robinson on third and 12. Twice they let third and long turn into fourth and manageable, and twice the Quakers managed.

And that was just on the opening drive, a 13-play, 8-minute, 13-second marathon that the Quakers turned into their early lead.

A personal foul penalty buried them at their own 13 to start that decisive drive. They had to overcome two false start penalties on the way. They committed two more false start penalties and also allowed four sacks.

So what will Maderia address when he blows his whistle at the next practice?

“Little things,” Maderia said. “Coming late to a meeting. Don't do what you're supposed to do, and you're not going to play. It's just little things. I've told these guys, I don't mind getting beat when you give your best effort, and I'm talking about Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Somebody beats you and you go hey, they were better than us. And Moorestown tonight was a lot better than us.

“But when you have 10 guys out on an extra point, that's not acceptable. When you have a guy thrown out of the game, that's unacceptable. When you have as many penalties as we had, offensively, jumping offside, or illegal motion, that's unacceptable, and that's my fault. That's got to come from the top. That's got to change. That's my fault.”