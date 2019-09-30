The Bucks, with a roster of just 41 players, are still unbeaten.

Get ahead and get the starters out.

When you have a small roster, that's how you have to play the game.

Although you usually see this tactic at the lower classifications, it's one that Class 6A Central Bucks West has had to utilize and the Bucks are doing it quite well, thank you.

Maybe it's a sign of the times (fewer athletes playing football), or maybe it's a down cycle (I'll go with the former), but the 41 players on Central Bucks West's roster find themselves at 6-0 and prepping for arch-rival Central Bucks East on Friday at home.

"The biggest thing for us this season will be to stay healthy," second-year Central Bucks West coach Rob Rowan said during summer camp. "We just can't afford to have any of our top guys go down with an injury.

"If we're able to do that I think we can have a pretty good year."

It's been so far, so good for the Bucks as they've remained relatively healthy past the midway point of the season. And they're obviously winning.

Consider: A year ago, the Bucks won just four games. Today, they are one of only six teams in Class 6A in District One (out of 33) still unbeaten.

"Everything has been clicking for us," Central Bucks West standout senior running back Jack Fallon said. "We have guys stepping in and doing a great job and we're all working together.

With a win over Central Bucks East, the Bucks would reclaim the CB Cup (which goes to the Central Bucks team that beats the other two) for the first time since the 2013 season. The Cup is currently in the possession of the Patriots.

Patriots doing it right

There's a lot to like about what Germantown Academy has going on.

The Patriots are not only unbeaten at 4-0, but they have a wondrous talent in junior quarterback Jordan Longino, and a fun atmosphere all around.

First, Longino. Better known for his basketball skills (he's already gone over 1,000 points after only two seasons), Longino is on the radar of every big-time college basketball coach and will have his pick of where he'd like to go.

But, and there's always a but, it's not going take long before the big-time college football programs come calling. At 6-foot-5 with quick feet, smarts, and a rocket arm, Longino is just the type of player every program would love to have. He's 9-0 as a starter over two seasons and if he keeps playing like he's been playing, watch out.

As for the atmosphere, games at Germantown Academy are enjoyable.

Fans are having cookouts, the concession stand hot dogs are the best around, and the music played over the loud speakers at halftime and during breaks (Fats Domino, Kansas, Bobby Darin) is superb (at least in my humble opinion).

And you get to see good football that will only get more intense when the Patriots open Inter-Academic League play on Oct. 12 at home against Malvern Prep.

Getting their kicks

It's often overlooked, especially in high school, but having a stud kicker provides coaches with a huge tactical advantage.

If a coach has a kicker that can potentially connect from 45 yards or in, it's worth trying a long field goal since, in high school, missed field goal tries give the opposition the ball on the 20, not from the spot of the kick.

I bring up the topic because there are four (and probably more) really good kickers in the area in Souderton's William Leyland, Central Bucks East's Michael Smigley, Central Bucks West's Bailey Moyer and Germantown Academy's Nick Niemynski that simply hammer the ball.

Second straight loss

Archbishop Wood slipped to 3-2 with a 20-6 loss to Roman Catholic on Saturday night. The defeat comes one week after the Vikings fell to talented Peddie School 38-9.

After winning three lopsided games to start the season, the Vikings had a bye week after a scheduled game against Christ the King (NY) was postponed. That week off appears to have hurt the team more than helped.

It won't get any easier. After hosting Archbishop Ryan Saturday at William Tennent, Wood plays back-to-back games against St. Joseph's Prep and La Salle.

On another note, the Roman victory was its first over Wood in school history.