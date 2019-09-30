Back-to-back losses has the team 2-4, but there's still time to salvage season.

Final scores can be deceiving.

Neshaminy had its chances Friday night against Abington. An early touchdown put it on the scoreboard first. Its defense, after two quick scores by the Galloping Ghosts, settled in for the rest of the half and a late scoring drive nearly tied it up, only to end with a missed field goal opportunity.

Then came the second half. An injury to senior wide receiver Ian Sheehan left it without its top offensive weapon, and Abington was able to make adjustments and get its offense on track to the tune of a 38-13 final score.

But there were chances. And with four games remaining, there's still time for Neshaminy.

“We’ve got to punch the ticket when we have it,” said running back Chris James, who has rushed for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks since returning from a shoulder injury. “We’re there. We’ve just got to punch the ticket when we have it.”

Next up is a home game against William Tennent on Friday, followed by Bensalem at home on Oct. 11 and at Council Rock South on Oct. 19. With three wins, it's realistic that Oct. 25 at Pennsbury could be a game with major playoff implications.

But that's a ways off, and after two difficult losses, this Neshaminy team has to focus on this week's game against Tennent.

“They were a couple tough losses,” said coach Steve Wilmot. “A lot of credit goes to Truman last week. A lot of credit goes to Abington this week. We knew that. Abington is 5-1 right now. They’ve got a good team. Truman’s got a good team.

“We’ve got to bounce back. We’ve got to make our team better.”

Big games

From here on out, every week is going to have big games with conference title implications in the SOL National. Here's a quick look at ones to watch out for:

Saturday: Pennsbury at Truman

Oct. 11: Abington at Truman

Oct. 18: Pennsbury at Abington

Oct. 25: Neshaminy at Pennsbury

Second straight loss

Archbishop Wood slipped to 3-2 with a 20-6 loss to Roman Catholic on Saturday night. The loss comes one week after the Vikings fell to talented Peddie School 38-9.

After winning three lopsided games to start the season, the Vikings had a bye week after a scheduled game against Christ the King (NY) was postponed. That week off appears to have hurt the team more than helped.

It won't get any easier. After hosting Archbishop Ryan Saturday at William Tennent, Wood plays back-to-back games against St. Joseph's Prep and La Salle.

On another note, the Roman win was its first over Wood in school history.

Other notables

Harry S. Truman's Dajuan Harris' impact continues, as he added five more touchdowns in his team's win over Council Rock North Friday, giving him 10 over two weeks. ... Pennsbury, now 3-3 after an 0-3 start, had four RBs with 60-plus yards running on Friday against Bensalem — JayVon McNeil (76), Brad Mickles (65), A.J. Hirsch (61) and Drew Hensor (60). Overall, the Falcons had 448 yards of total offense. ... Conwell-Egan slipped to 2-4 and lost its fourth straight 27-23 to Archbishop Carroll on Friday. It appears past years' success have resulted in a bull's-eye on the Eagles' chest in many of these PCL Blue Division games.