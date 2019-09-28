The Indians senior swimmer and water polo star moonlights as a kicker for the Souderton football team.

SOUDERTON — Will Leyland is a superb all-around athlete.

He is the captain of the Souderton water polo team. He was part of a relay team that reached the state swim meet last winter. But his greatest talent is kicking a football. When the senior takes the field, whether to kick off, place kick, or punt, there is a sense that something special is about to happen.

"Everything I do I go all in," Leyland said. "It's awesome to take that motivation and things my parents have given me and put that into (kicking). The things I've done have been great."

Leyland put his right leg on display under the Friday night lights in the course of the Indians' 38-24 win over Central Bucks East, a game that saw the hosts win their sixth straight game this season without a blemish. Nick Guthre ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass. He also intercepted a pass himself.

Leyland was perfect on five extra point attempts and added a 34-yard field goal. Three of his seven kickoffs reached the end zone. All this after playing a water polo game Thursday night.

"I'm definitely a little tired," Leyland said.

And with good reason. A typical day for Leyland involves a water polo practice as well as kicking. There are a lot of balls in the air; he missed a water polo trip on Friday because of the football game.

"There's that give and take I've had to deal with these past three years," he said. "Over the summer I was down in Orlando (at a kicking academy). I've been kicking with trainers all across the country. On any good day (a kickoff) is in the end zone."

Leyland played soccer growing up but switched to kicking as he entered the eighth grade. His leg strength and flexibility were gifts but he also developed a first-rate work ethic.

"All the things I've had to do to prepare ... have been really hard," he said, "to maintain that leg strength. I've really been working at it over the summer and it's definitely gotten a lot better."

Leyland works with Brad Carroll, a teacher at North Penn who kicked at West Virginia and later mentored Brandon McManus, who kicked for the Knights before moving on to Temple and the NFL's Denver Broncos.

Now, Leyland is strongly considering Temple himself.

"The journey I've been on, in every sport I've played, is a God-given story," he said. "There's nothing else that can explain it."