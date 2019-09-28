Huskies outgain Girard 460 to minus-10 in total yardage

Harbor Creek's defense dominated again as the Huskies improved to 6-0 with a 49-0 victory over Girard in Region 6 action Friday night at Paul J. Weitz Stadium.

Harbor Creek recorded its fourth straight shutout and its fifth in six games. The Huskies have now outscored their opponents 235-7.

Against Girard, Harbor Creek was in top form, limiting the YellowJackets to minus-8 yards rushing and minus-2 yards passing for minus-10 total yards.

The Huskies recorded 460 total yards, led by Tyler East's 125 yards rushing. He scored on TDs of 20 and 19 yards.

Quarterback Casey Smith added TD runs of 3 and 7 yards and threw an 11-yard scoring pass to his twin brother, Cody Smith.

Hunter Martin had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, and Dylan Fedak closed the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown run.