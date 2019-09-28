Grapepickers gets second consecutive victory, down Corry

North East 43, Corry 28: At Sheen Field, Carter Swabik ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns while Keyen Skrekla threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Grapepickers rolled over the Beavers in a Region 6 matchup Friday at Corry High School.

North East improved to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the region while Corry fell to 2-4, 1-3.

Swabik opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first half and added second-half scores on runs of 28 and 25 yards. Skrekla (148 yards rushing, 114 passing) scored on a 21-yard run to give North East a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, then connected with Dylan Sayers on a 44-yard TD that left North East with a 21-14 halftime lead. The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter but North East never gave up the lead.

Landen Weis had touchdown runs of 5 and 52 yards while finishing with 109 yards on 16 carries for the Beavers, who got 188 yards passing from Nathan Lesher.

North East hosts Girard next week in another Region 6 game, while Corry will wait until Monday to find out if Fairview will be healthy enough to play next week.