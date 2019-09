Hickory's 2018 queen, new queen both survivors of tragic crash

At halftime of Hickory’s exciting 21-19 win over Grove City, the Hickory Homecoming king and queen were announced. The queen is junior Emily Spielvogle, who received her crown from senior Leah Martin, who was the queen last year.

Spielvogle and Martin are the two survivors of the tragic car accident that took place in February. Danielle Nelson and Alexis Myers were in the car with Spielvogle and Martin but did not survive.