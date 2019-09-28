The Renegades senior receiver had a key defensive role in a 14-7 overtime win against St. Augustine.

MEDFORD — Nate Summerville had a frustrating first half, and his solution was to take out his anger in the second half. The outcome: it worked.

After being held without a catch for the first two quarters, the Shawnee junior wide receiver erupted following the midway break, finishing with seven catches, 121 yards and a touchdown to help the Renegades top St. Augustine 14-7 in overtime during a West Jersey Football League game on Friday night.

“I just had to find a little bit of momentum and I knew if I did, I could make some big plays in the second half,” Summerville said. “But this was a huge team-win. This was the hardest opponent we’ve faced this year and we knew when we were down 7-0 at half that if we just kept grinding that we could come back.”

Summerville said he worked all off-season with sophomore quarterback Matt Welsey to help develop their chemistry on the field together. It's apparent that the time spent together is paying off.

“He’s 6-5 and knows how to get open,” Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey said. “Whenever I’m scrambling, he knows what to do and he can almost read my mind. It’s great to have a receiver like him and it makes my life a lot easier to have a target like that.”

While Summerville was a star for the Renegades’ offense, perhaps his most important play of the night came on the defensive side of the field.

On the game's final play and St. Augustine facing a fourth-down in overtime, Summerville rushed Hermits' quarterback Austin Leyman and nearly sacked him.

Leyman was then forced to quickly hurl the ball up, the pass was incomplete and the game was over.

What’s most notable: it was Summerville’s first time playing defense at the varsity level.

“We had some injuries, so coach told me that I was going to play a little defense as an edge rusher,” Summerville said. “All week, I was rotating in with our first-team defense in practice and I feel like I was ready.”

Shawnee coach Tim Gushue said it wasn’t exactly a snap decision to play Summerville on the defensive side of the field, but it was one that paid off.

“We had about a 45-minute discussion during our Monday night staff meeting, and it got heated between the coaches, on who should be playing,” Gushue said. “But Nate is 6-5 and he’s tough as nails. There was some talk that he didn’t want to play defense, well I bet he does now.”

Renegades’ senior running back, Jake Barnett, who scored the game-winning touchdown on a four-yard run in overtime, said that he considers Summerville one of the team’s unquestioned leaders.

“He’s a great player, sometimes we just need to remind him of that,” Barnett said. “He tries to stay calm, but he still gets worked up a couple times a game and we just try to calm him down. He had a great game tonight and this was a great team win.”