Trojans improve to 6-0 with lopsided win

Damarion Rash and Elijah Lopez each ran for two touchdowns Friday as McDowell rolled to 6-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant 49-14 non-region football win over Hollidaysburg at Gus Anderson Field.

McDowell will host rival Cathedral Prep next week, while Hollidaysburg, coached by former Corry coach Homer DeLattre, fell to 2-4.

Danny Blue jump-started the McDowell offense right away with a 74-yard touchdown run before Lopez scored from 43 yards out. After Hollidaysburg responded with a 62-yard touchdown run, Darius Wall hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass from Chris Juchno. Rash and Lopez each scored to give McDowell a 35-7 lead after the first quarter.

Rash added his second touchdown in the second quarter before Colten Kossbiel returned a fumble eight yards for a touchdown as the Trojans led 49-7 at the half.

Blue finished with 118 yards on seven carries and had one interception, while Lopez ran for 107 yards on four carries. Juchno completed 9-of-14 for 97 yards for McDowell.