Bucks County high school field hockey roundup: September 27
Conestoga 6, North Penn 0: Mallory Stowell made 11 saves in goal for the Knights, but the offense couldn’t get much going against Central League-power Conestoga.
Bucks County high school field hockey roundup: September 27
Conestoga 6, North Penn 0: Mallory Stowell made 11 saves in goal for the Knights, but the offense couldn’t get much going against Central League-power Conestoga.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.