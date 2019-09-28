Results from area matches
Beast Of The East Tournament
BOYS
CATHEDRAL PREP—14 CALVERT HALL—3
Goals: CP — Rahner 5, Lupo 4, McCormick 2, Neff, Armanini, Levis.
CATHEDRAL PREP—14 NORTH ALLEGHENY—7
Goals: CP — Rahner 6, Lupo 4, Miller 2, Neff, McCormick
Cathedral Prep 12-4
GIRLS
SOUDERTON—9 FAIRVIEW—3
Goals: F — Kraus 2, Wilson.
FAIRVIEW—11 UPPER PERKIOMEN—2
Goals: F — Peyton 4, Wright 3, Kraus 2, Carnahan, Adiutori.
Fairview 4-9
VILLA MARIA—14 PERKIMEN VALLEY—2
Goals: VM — Kreidinger 4, Frisini 2, Consiglio 2, Adams, Anthony, Denny, Fehr, Mercatoris, Slater; PV — not reported.
VILLA MARIA—12 UPPER DUBLIN—7
Goals: VM — Slater 6, Anthony 3, Fehr 2, Mercatoris, Kreidinger; UD — Not reported.
McDOWELL—17 SPRINGFIELD—2
Goals: M — Vieira 6, Dombkowski 4, McGarry 3, Sanford, Sebunia, Geib, So. Beilharz.
McDOWELL—15 MUHLENBERG—4
Goals: M — Vieira 5, McGarry 4, Geib 3, Dombkowski, Sebunia, Beilharz.
McDowell 13-5