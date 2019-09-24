It's Week 5, and the jockeying for position has begun.

If you're a Michigan fan, better luck next year. The handwriting might be on the wall for the Wolverines after a 35-14 loss to Wisconsin in a Big 10 game. In today's game, there is little room for error, even though Notre Dame is getting slack after losing to No. 3 Georgia 23-17 on Saturday night.

Big picture aside, this week's slate of games is a modge podge of decent matchups and paycheck games.

Four quarters to Week 5 in major college football:

1ST QUARTER

No. 12 Penn State at Maryland, Friday, 8 p.m. (FS1)

When Penn State was an independent, this was one of two or three regional games highlighted on the schedule. Now that both teams are in the Big 10, it's highlighted even more, because a win is a conference win and a loss is a conference loss.

This rivalry has been a rout for the most part, with the exception of a Terrapins victory at University Park five years ago. Don't yawn, but the Nittany Lions lead the all-time series 39-2-1. They've won the last two games by a combined score of 104-6.

Will this season be any different? Try this on for size: Temple beat Maryland 20-17. Buffalo beat Temple 38-22. Penn State beat Buffalo 45-13.

2ND QUARTER

No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

How many people miss the days when USC was trampling every team it played? Those days might be gone, but the Trojans haven't gone away entirely. They upset then-No. 10 Utah 30-23 on Saturday, and they get a chance to move up in the mythical polls again this week in Seattle.

In the grand scheme of things, this game is much bigger for the Huskies, who lost to California in the Pac-12. USC is 2-0 in conference play but, with Utah out of the way, the Trojans should skate through the South Division without a scratch so long as they don't give a game away like it did against BYU.

Speaking of Washington, the Huskies routed BYU 45-19 on Saturday but still have a 20-19 loss to the Cal-Berkeley to stew over. If that isn't enough motivation, they're playing USC.

3RD QUARTER

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

If Ohio State beats Nebraska the way it's taken down other teams this season, the Buckeyes can make plans not just for Indianapolis, but the four-team bash known as the College Football Playoff.

College football has been reduced to about four or five marauders who pillage and loot inferior foes on their way to multiple one-sided conquests. Ohio State is one of those marauding bands who feast on the remains of outmanned programs in search of a level playing field.

A level playing field does not exist in major college football. Ohio State holds an elite position along with Clemson, Oklahoma and Alabama as Five Star programs also looking for a level playing field. Or are they?

Good luck to Nebraska, which at one time was one of those elite programs but has fallen by the wayside.

4TH QUARTER

No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

Let's not be confused about the rankings. Virginia is 18th only because it is undefeated and has one, maybe two quality wins (Pittsburgh and Florida State). But Bronco Mendenhall is building a winning program. So has Brian Kelly at Notre Dame, with the operative word being 'has.'

The Fighting Irish will be in a fighting mood on the heels of its loss to Georgia. The Cavaliers are also nursing their own hurt after having to rally to beat Old Dominion, an opponent that should hardly be as formidable as it was against a team aspiring to make its mark in a Power 5 conference.

Either this game ends badly for Virginia, or the Cavs make a statement against an even more formidable opponent.

