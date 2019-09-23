The Panthers are one victory shy of reaching the magic 500 mark.

Veteran Quakertown coach George Banas obviously would have liked for it to happen earlier, but with one more win, the Panthers will claim victory No. 500 in the history of the program — a nice milestone that resonates across the state.

"I hope we get it in Week Two," Banas said before the season started. "But whenever we get it, it will be a nice thing for the program."

The Panthers, at 1-4 after last Friday's loss to Cheltenham, will try and secure the needed victory on Friday when they host Wissahickon (7 p.m.). The Trojans come in also at 1-4 after picking up their first win of the season last Friday against winless Hatboro-Horsham. Wissahickon had lost 21 of its last 22 games dating back to 2017 before upending the Hatters.

Across the state, there are three teams that can lay claim to having a whopping 800-plus wins.

Mount Carmel (District Four) is the state's leader with 859 career victories. The Red Tornadoes are followed by Easton (District 11), which is at 836. (The Red Rovers are also 5-0 this season and looking really good). The third program is storied Berwick (District Two), which is also 5-0 this season and has 821 total wins.

The all-time leader in District One is Coatesville with 714 wins.

Locally, North Penn (630), Central Bucks West (613) and La Salle (576) lead the way as far as Intelligencer-area schools go.

Want in? Get to six

What's it going to take to qualify for the PIAA District One Class 6A tournament?

Well, if history means anything, and in the case of the district playoffs it does, teams hoping to get in likely need to get to six wins.

In 2018, Ridley and Central Bucks East, the 16th and 15th seeds, respectively, each won six games in the regular season.

Two years ago, 16th-seeded Spring-Ford got in with five wins, but that was more do to the Rams' tough schedule which helped them accumulate enough power points to get an invite. In contrast, 15th-seeded Penn Wood had eight wins that season and almost didn't make it due in large part to a weak schedule.

Ghosts quietly surging

They're not getting a lot of attention, but keep an eye on Abington.

Long-time coach Kevin Conlin has the Ghosts at 4-1 (and 2-0 in the SOL National Conference) and really cookin'.

Abington, after an opening-night loss to a solid Northeast team of the Philadelphia Public League, has rattled off four straight wins, including a 38-8 thumping of Council Rock South last Friday night.

Unbeatens hard to find

There are no unbeaten teams in the SOL National and just two in the SOL Continental (Central Bucks West and Souderton). And the SOL American? You would have raised a few eyebrows if you said before the season that Plymouth Whitemarsh (not Upper Dublin or Cheltenham) would be the only team in that conference at 5-0.

The Colonials, under former North Penn standout Dan Chang, have allowed only 47 points all season, a year after winning just one game. That's getting it done.

Only a freshman?

North Penn coach Dick Beck was high on freshman quarterback Ryan Zeltt during summer camp — and for good reason.

Zeltt took over when senior starter Kolby Barrow went down with an ankle injury (he should be back in a couple of weeks) and has looked like he belongs.

Zeltt stands about 6-foot-2, has plenty of arm and, most impressively, understands the offense and doesn't get flustered in pressure spots. In other words, his future is bright to say the least.