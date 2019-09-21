Burlington County high school field hockey roundup:

Lauren Phillips scored twice and assisted on two more goals as the Moorestown Friends field hockey team overpowered Gateway 9-3 on Friday. Phillips was just one of four Foxes with a multi-goal game, as Bella McCollister, Jackie Barr and Priya Shah each netted a pair. Jordan Obermaier added a goal in the win, will Hannah Wilson and Isabella Prate each had an assist as the Foxes erupted to take a 6-1 lead by halftime.

Burlington Township 3, Lawrence 1: Emily Robles, Christyana Kane and Marissa Craig each scored a goal to give the Falcons the advantage.

Moorestown 2, Lawrenceville School 1: Ava Cickavage came through with the game-winning goal in overtime for the Quakers, who improved to 7-1. Leah Kellerman scored to give the Quakers an early lead in the first half, before Lawrenceville tied the game in the second half. Katie Brodecki recorded five saves in goal to secure the win.

Maple Shade 1, Collingswood 1: Riley Carr had a goal and Ally Bimmer had an assist to give the Wildcats a brief lead. Larissa Roman saved 11 shots on goal as the Wildcats settled for a tie.

Northern Burlington 2, Bordentown 1: Olivia Okerson and Macy McGarigle scored a goal apiece to lift the Greyhounds to victory. Haley Hentnik had an assist and Emma Hoppe recorded three saves in goal for the Greyhounds. Kylie Sutton scored for the Scotties in the second half.

Camden Catholic 4, Cherokee 1: Alexa Antonelli put the Chiefs on the board with a second-half goal on an assist from Alex Kuinski. Goalie Sarah Crysler was put to the test in net, making an impressive 28 saves against high-scoring Camden Catholic.