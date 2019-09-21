Bucks County high school boys soccer roundup:

Evan Senour scored an early goal, and Brendan McKay added another for insurance, as the Lansdale Catholic boys soccer team dealt La Salle High School its first loss of the season, with the 2-0 victory on Friday. Jimmy Alff had an assist for the Crusaders in the PCL bout, and goalie Kellan Ward issued a shutout to the Explorers, who were 8-0 coming into the game. The shutout was Ward's seventh in nine games this season.

Conwell-Egan 3, Archbishop Ryan 1: Sophomore Kevin McMenamin scored twice to power the eagles to a come-from-behind victory. PJ Millard added another goal for the Eagles, who scored three unanswered goals to take the PCL win. Sidiki Fofana had an early goal for the Raiders in the loss.

Moorestown Friends 4, George School 0: Eli Faigle recorded three saves, but the Cougars were shut out in the Friends Schools League match.