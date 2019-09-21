Edinboro, Gannon, Mercyhurst play PSAC crossover games on road

PSAC crossover games

Gannon at Kutztown

Saturday, 12:05 p.m., Andre Reed Stadium

Records: Gannon 1-1; Kutztown 2-0

Last meeting: Kutztown defeated Gannon 48-33 on Sept. 15, 2018

Outlook: Kutztown's win over Gannon at McConnell Family Stadium last fall was one of the more exciting and frustrating games of the season for the Golden Knights. Gannon scored three TDs in the first 21 minutes of the game before Kutztown scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. The two teams have split four games in their all-time series. ... Gannon will be without wide receiver Nico Law, who had surgery on his clavicle this week. He injured it against nationally-ranked West Chester last week. ... Gannon couldn't keep up with the Golden Rams last week after earning a tough 14-7 road win in Week 1. Melvin Blanks has rushed for 140 yards and one TD in two weeks for Gannon, while Jimmy Keefe is 22-of-58 for 313 yards with three TDs and five interceptions. Joey Cox leads the wide receivers with 11 catches for 125 yards and two TDs. ... For the second year in a row, Gannon is facing West Chester and Kutztown in back-to-back weeks. The teams combined to go 19-1 in the regular season last year. Kutztown scored 21 points in the fourth quarter last week against Cal (Pa.), including a 34-yard TD pass from Collin DiGalbo to Jack Pilkerton with 15 seconds left to secure a 35-28 win. Shawn Turber-Ortiz had 14 tackles and an interception to earn PSAC East defensive player of the week honors. Craig Reynolds did most of the damage against Gannon last year with nine catches for 148 yards and two TDs and 80 yards and one TD on the ground, but he graduated in the spring.

Edinboro at East Stroudsburg

Saturday, 1:05 p.m., Eiler-Martin Stadium

Records: Edinboro 0-2; East Stroudsburg 2-0

Last meeting: Edinboro defeated East Stroudsburg 49-24 on Sept. 15, 2018

Outlook: Edinboro is looking for its first win after Bloomsburg rallied in the second half last week at Sox Harrison Stadium. The Fighting Scots will likely be without Grove City graduate A.J. Turner at tight end for the foreseeable future after he injured his knee last week. He was on crutches after the game with his knee wrapped in ice. The Fighting Scots snapped a three-game losing streak to East Stroudsburg last year, and Edinboro is looking for its first win at Eiler-Martin Stadium since 2009. The Scots won 49-24 last year behind three TD runs by Walter Fletcher and two TD catches by Cathedral Prep graduate Ta'Nauz Gregory, who also threw a TD pass to Sharon graduate Andrew Tomko. East Stroudsburg picked up two solid road wins to start the season, including a 24-14 win at Wagner on Staten Island and a 31-18 win at Seton Hill. Jake Cirillo threw for 260 yards and ran for 96 yards last week. Cirillo leads the team in rushing with 186 yards and one TD, while Devante Robinson has rushed for 104 yards and three TDs. This game features two quarterbacks who also lead their team in rushing as Tomko has passed for 301 yards and one TD without throwing an interception and he leads Edinboro with 67 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. Mike Terwilliger is the new head coach of the Warriors. He was a record-setting quarterback for East Stroudsburg and a thorn in the side of the Scots in the early 2000s. The Warriors were picked to finish sixth in the PSAC East behind Bloomsburg. The Warriors lead the all-time series with Edinboro 13-7.

Mercyhurst at Bloomsburg

Saturday, 2 p.m., Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium

Records: Mercyhurst 1-1; Bloomsburg 1-1

Last meeting: Mercyhurst defeated Bloomsburg 14-10 on Sept. 15, 2018

Outlook: Mercyhurst leads the all-time series with Bloomsburg 4-2. The Lakers won 14-10 at Tullio Field last year after a two-year hiatus from playing the Huskies. Mercyhurst is 1-1 at Bloomsburg, including a 24-0 win in their first-ever meeting in 2008. The Lakers and the Huskies played two huge games in the 2010 season. Mercyhurst ended the regular season with a 56-37 win over Bloomsburg, which was No. 11 in the country at the tie. The two teams played two weeks later in the NCAA second round and Mercyhurst pulled out a 28-14 win in Erie. The Lakers fell to No. 18 Shepherd the following week 49-14 in the NCAA quarterfinals. As usual, Mercyhurst is playing close games this year, including a 21-16 win over Lake Erie and a 22-17 loss to Shepherd. North East graduate Garrett Owens leads the Lakers with 143 yards and two TDs on 44 carries, while Doug Altavilla, the all-time passer in school history, has thrown for 334 yards, one TD and one interception. Freshman quarterback Michael Lowery was inserted into the game last week and completed 7-of-14 passes for 106 yards and one TD. Bloomsburg rallied for a 24-21 win over Edinboro last week with two second-half TDs. Qmac Quiteh leads the Huskies with 62 yards and two TDs on 26 carries, while quarterback Logan Leiby has passed for 195 yards, one TD and one interception.

NCAC

Wabash at Allegheny

Saturday, 1 p.m., Frank B. Fuhrer Field

Records: Wabash 0-1; Allegheny 0-1

Last meeting: Wabash defeated Allegheny 54-17

Outlook: Allegheny had a tough trip to Troy (N.Y) in Week 1 with a 52-14 loss to No. 19 Rensselaer. The Gators had last week off to prepare for NCAC play. Nazareth Greer threw for 318 yards, including a TD to Austin French, and ran for one in the loss. Allegheny was held to 31 rushing yards, but three linebackers had double-digit tackles for the Gators. Corey Laskey had 16 tackles, which is the most for Allegheny since 2016, while Kyle McGee had a career-high 13 and Chase Balla had 13 as well. Wabash leads the all-time series 15-4, including 8-1 in Meadville. The Little Giants gave up a TD with 83 seconds to play last week in a 31-28 loss at Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Wabash has the fifth-most wins in NCAA Division III history with 689. Running back Ike James ran for 167 yards and three TDs and is seventh in school history with 24 career rushing TDs.

— Tom Reisenweber