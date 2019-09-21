Burlington County high school girls soccer roundup:

Abbey McNulty scored three times to lead the Moorestown girls soccer team to a 5-2 win over Holy Cross on Friday. The Quakers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, determined to secure their first win of the season (1-6). Sarah Patton and Libby Hock added a goal apiece in the win, while Grace Hurran assisted on three of her teammate’s goals. Hannah Weinstein recorded seven saves in goal to keep the Quakers on top. Ashley Baran and Sage Ferguson each had a goal for the Lancers in the loss.

Florence 4, Delran 0: Gabrielle Loftin lofted two goals into the net, while Olivia Smith and Lola Carnival scored one apiece in the Flashes’ win. Sedona Scully captured the shutout, making five saves, as the Flashes improved to 6-1.

Palmyra 4, Westampton Tech 1: Olivia Falicki led the way with three goals as the Palmyra Panthers took an early 4-0 lead. Sophia Wilburn and Lauren Gilmore each netted a goal in the win. Alycia Diaz scored WestTech’s lone goal.

Shawnee 4, Lenape 1: The Renegades were in a sharing mood, with four players scoring a goal in the Olympic American win. Madison McCready, Brooke Steel, Olivia Vricella and Makayla Agosto each contributed a goal, while Lexy Andres assisted on two. Brynn Foley scored for the Indians.

Delran 3, Florence 1: Kalli Roskos, Olivia Sofroney and Natalia Klodnicki netted a goal apiece to lead the Bears to the win. Damarisa Moore scored for the Flashes, with an assist from Sydne Slotkin. The loss was just the second of the season for the Flashes, who fall to 6-2.

Maple Shade 5, Overbrook 0: Allisyn Manou netted a pair of goals, while Kayla olesky, Fallon McGraw and Lauren Freed added one apiece in the Wildcats’ win. Toni Marshall recorded three saves in goal to earn the shutout.

Riverside 4, Willingboro 1: Alexandra Mudrinic scored a hat trick to power the Rams, and Larissa Combs added a goal in the win. Autumn Sorrell netted the Chimeras’ solo score.

Eastern 4, Cherokee 1: Olivia McMillan scored a goal for the Chefs, who held their own against top-ranked Eastern in an Olympic American bout. Ryann Timmons was solid in goal for the Chiefs, making 12 saves to keep the game close.