A game-by-game look at this weekend in Intelligencer area high school football

Peddie School vs. Archbishop Wood, 7

Last year: Did not meet

At William Tennent: The Falcons (1-0) opened their season with a 47-0 blanking of Wyoming Seminary last week.

The Vikings (3-0), who are ranked No. 1 in the state in PIAA Class 5A by the Pennsylvania Football News, did not play last week. In their last game, two weeks ago, they crunched Central Dauphin East 35-0.

Central Bucks South at Bensalem, 7



Last year: Central Bucks South 35-7

The Titans (2-2) look to rebound after a 42-28 loss to unbeaten rival Central Bucks West last week in a game that was 21-20, favor the Bucks, at halftime. Central Bucks South quarterback Carter Hallgren, who has stepped in for injured starter Josh Consoletti, threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

The Owls (2-2), who opened the season 2-0, suffered their second-straight setback as they fell to Abington 49-15 last week.

William Tennent at Central Bucks West, 7

Last year: Central Bucks West 35-14

The Panthers (2-2), after years of struggling, continue to turn the corner. They lost to unbeaten Souderton 17-7 last week, but trailed only 10-7 at halftime. Senior stalwart running back Tom Santiago again led the way for William Tennent as he ran for a team-high 89 yards and scored the lone touchdown.

The Bucks (4-0), who beat rival Central Bucks South 42-28 last week (their first win over the Titans since 2013), were led in that one by explosive senior running back Jack Fallon. Fallon ran for a career-high 263 yards (26 carries) and scored four rushing touchdowns. He also added an interception.

Quakertown at Cheltenham, 7

Last year: Cheltenham 17-14

Cheltenham (3-1), a PIAA District One Class 5A qualifier a season ago, whose lone loss came against rival Abington, dispatched winless Norristown 48-14 last week. The Panthers trailed 7-0 midway through that one before turning it on offensively the rest of the way.

Quakertown (1-3) picked up its first win of the season by thumping previously unbeaten Upper Moreland 31-6. The victory was not only the first of the season for the Panthers, but was also the 499th in the history of the program.

Abington at Council Rock South, 7

Last year: Council Rock South 14-7

The Ghosts (3-1), who have won three-straight games after an opening night loss to Northeast High, crunched Bensalem 49-15 last week. Senior quarterback Tamir Berthau had another superb night as he completed 11-of-12 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of scores.

The Golden Hawks (0-4) continued to struggle as they dropped a 46-7 decision to Harry S. Truman. Council Rock South, which was 6-5 a season ago, has scored only 27 points in its four games.

New Hope-Solebury at Pennington School, 7



Last year: Did not meet

The Lions (1-3) picked up their first win of the season last week by trouncing Bristol 47-14, an offensive explosion after they'd only scored six points total in their first three games. Senior Tom Raupp led the way with 124 rushing yards (13 carries) while Michael Borys had 65 rushing yards (seven carries) and scored three touchdowns.

The Red Raiders (2-0), a program that first started playing football in 1880, is coming off a 27-21 win over Pingry School last week.

Upper Moreland at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7

Last year: Upper Moreland 47-30

The Golden Bears (3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 31-6 home defeat against Quakertown.

The Colonials (4-0), who have scored 182 points in four games, crushed winless Wissahickon 57-7 last week.

Pennridge at Souderton, 7

Last year: Souderton 38-33

The Rams (1-3) continue to struggle in putting points up as they had just 14 last week in a 37-14 defeat at the hands of North Penn and have managed just 27 total points through four games.

The Indians (4-0), who hadn't won their first four games in a season since 2006, knocked off William Tennent 17-7 last week. Senior running back DeAndre Wakefield ran for 99 yards and a touchdown in the win while senior quarterback Andrew Vince threw for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Palisades at Southern Lehigh, 7

Last year: Southern Lehigh 40-15

The Pirates (1-3), a PIAA Class 3A program, and new coach Ramie Moussa, picked up their first win of the season by shellacking winless Catasauqua 42-0. Palisades, which had only mustered 25 total points coming into the game, used a 29-point second half to blow things open.

The Spartans (4-0), a PIAA Class 5A program, continue to roll right along as they upended Bangor 49-0. In four games, Southern Lehigh has put up 183 points.

Hatboro-Horsham at Wissahickon, 7

Last year: Hatboro-Horsham 28-14

The Hatters (0-4) had an early lead on unbeaten Upper Dublin last week before ending up on the short end of a 40-13 score. Sophomore running back Omar Ali continued to impress as he rushed for a team-high 97 yards on 16 carries.

The Trojans (0-4), who have lost 20 of their last 21 games dating back to the 2017 season, were drubbed 57-7 by unbeaten Plymouth Whitemarsh last week. Wissahickon has scored only 23 total points all season.

SATURDAY

North Penn at Central Bucks East, 11 a.m.



Last year: North Penn 31-21

The Knights (3-1) rumbled past Pennridge 37-14 last week as sophomore running back Khalani Eaton ran for 224 yards (23 carries) and four touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Ryan Zeltt, who stepped in for injured senior Kolby Barrow, was impressive in the victory as he threw for 175 yards.

The Patriots (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season last week as they dropped a 21-14 verdict to previously winless Pennsbury. Central Bucks East, which was limited to only 34 rushing yards against the Falcons, did see junior quarterback Anthony Giordano throw for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

West Catholic vs. Lansdale Catholic, 5

Last year: West Catholic 28-7

At Wissahickon: The Burrs (2-2) lost to Archbishop Carroll 29-14 last week, the first time they'd lost to the Patriots since 2002.

The Crusaders (3-1) picked up a big victory last week by knocking off Conwell-Egan 14-9. Senior running back Danny Dutkiewicz again highlighted the offensive attack by rushing for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns.