The Willingboro senior has anchored a stingy defense through its first three games, but it's been overlooked because of the Chimeras' offense

If you haven't heard of Jahad Green, you're not alone.

The Willingboro defense has labored in obscurity, as the accolades have gone to Chris Long and Ah-Shaun Davis.

But there's something special going on, on the other side of the ball, and it's not going to stay a secret much longer.

“Our defense isn't getting as much recognition as it should, the last couple of weeks,” Chimeras coach Steve Everette said. “We've played well in all three of our games defensively, and part of the reason is this guy and the temperament that he brings and the attitude that he brings to our defense. We're playing well, we're flying to the football, and Jahad is one of the reasons that we're able to do that. We do a lot of different things with him. He's playing corner, he's playing safety, but the most important thing is, he's leading.”

He'll be leading the 2-1 Chimeras into one of their toughest tests of the year on Friday, when the defending Central Jersey Group 1 champions head north to face Group 4 Northern Burlington in the Burlington County Times Game of the Week.

Northern has a 2-0 record and a quarterback, Michael Caloiaro, who's already thrown for six touchdowns. Half of them have gone to Victor Mushinski.

“They do a lot of things really well,” Everette said. “They've got a little stocky running back (Jonathan Lartey) who does some nice things. Their quarterback does a nice job, and he gets it out to No. 13 (Bryce Barron) and No. 5 (Mushinski) really well. We've got to make sure we go out there and do what we've been doing the last few weeks. Try to take away what they do well and see what happens.”

That's going to be Green's department.

“They do look good. They're actually really good,” Green said. “And they're going to play to our advantage. We like passing offenses, because we're going to fly around a lot. We're going to see what we're made of this weekend.”

Green plays catch-up, in a sense, with the members of his own team. Many of Willingboro's current players came through the Willingboro Panthers' youth team. Green is one of them.

“Chris Long, Chance Bennett, Demie Sumo, Ah-Shaun Davis, Darren Karngbaye — there's a ton of guys,” he said. “But I came late to the party. They started out really little, but I didn't come until sixth grade. And I've just been playing with them ever since. The first time I came out to play with these guys, they just took me in with open arms.”

There was a little bit of a settling in period. He started out on offense.

“I wanted to play receiver at first, but I wasn't really the best at catching the ball,” Green said. “And then once I started playing defense, I found out I like to hit people. I like to cover up. I started out playing d-end, and I just liked the contact. I was always getting to the quarterback and stopping runs, and then I discovered I could be more mobile and athletic.”

He could run with receivers. He made another transition, to the secondary.

“My first varsity game was against Cinnaminson,” Green said. “And I actually had one of my best games of that season — just flying around to the ball, like always.”

His first college game could well be right across the river. Green has an offer from Temple. He'll have more by decision day. He'll either study business or look into law enforcement.

“I like business,” he said. “I like money and money management. I also like a lot of detective shows — Law and Order Special Victims Unit. That's one of my favorites."