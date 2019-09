Sophomore Khalani Eaton had two first half touchdown runs, while Ken Grandy added another as North Penn went up 21-0 at halftime and never looked back in the Suburban One League Continental Conference opener for both teams.

North Penn improved to 3-1 with the win heading into its Sept. 21 game at Central Bucks East.

Pennridge (1-3) has lost three straight and in four games this season has scored just 40 points.