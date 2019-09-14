The Hatters led early before Cardinals raced to 40-13 victory.

Hatboro-Horsham showed some spark against unbeaten Upper Dublin on Friday night, but in the end the powerful Cardinals were able to pull away for a 40-13 win in the Suburban One League American Conference opener for both teams.

The Hatters, who dipped to 0-4, grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after forcing a fumble on Upper Dublin's first possession and then grabbing an interception on the second.

The interception would lead to a short touchdown run from senior Pat Chapman to put the Hatters ahead.

Once again, sophomore running back Omar Ali was a bright spot for the Hatters as he picked up a team-high 98 yards on 16 carries and scored the Hatters' second touchdown on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore wide receiver Chrishon Avery caught five passes for a game-high 65 yards.

The Hatters play at Wissahickon next Friday. The Trojans, who have won just once in their last 20 games, fell to Plymouth Whitemarsh 57-7 on Friday.