The Lancers and Pirates football teams won wars of attrition that justified their hard work and conditioning

They'll be no moaning at practice at this week. Holy Cross Coach Tim Durkin and Mario Patrizi of Cinnaminson can call for as many extra wind sprints as they wants, and their teams will do them without any complaint.

Why?

There wasn't one person on the bus ride home from Saturday's 30-21 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood that didn't realize conditioning had just won the Lancers a football game. Even if it didn't leap out at you with the way the teams performed down the stretch, the numbers demonstrated it.

Sophomore running back Nasir Abney carried six times for 16 yards in the first half — 16 times for 73 in the second.

Holy Cross possessed the ball for six minutes, 30 seconds in the first half and for 14 minutes, 50 seconds in the second.

Scotch Plains had 190 rushing yards and 11 first downs on the way to building a 21-0 lead. The Raiders managed minus-11 on the ground and no first downs on four possessions after that.

There's a reason you lift all those weights and work hard in the summer heat. Holy Cross' performance was a perfect demonstration of the merits of that kind of preparation.

“We want to feed 11 (Abney) as much as we can,” Durkin said. “He's a hungry dog. We tried that, and they were very staunch up front. And then we just started getting tricky in the passing game. (Quarterback) Chase Young, a sophomore, turned it on in the second half. We watched a couple things at halftime and adjusted some things.”

The numbers were 3-for-7, 17 yards and two interceptions in the first half; four straight completions in a key stretch of the second, including two touchdowns to Josiah Bello.

“It was his first start in varsity football,” Durkin said. “He came through. (No.) 11 came through, and if we're going to be successful, that's the way it's going to go.”

Like the Lancers, Cinnaminson took an early punch in the mouth in Friday night's win over Delran. The Bears marched 79 yards on 12 plays in a five-minute, six-second drive to the game's first touchdown.

The Pirates responded with a long scoring drive, then gave up two big plays — a 19-yard run by Eren Ibas and Dustin Desher's 27-yard pass to Miekel House — in the last 23 seconds of the first half. Ibas added a 21-yard field goal that gave the Bears the lead, but in the second half, it was about which team had the bigger gas tank.

And that team was Cinnaminson. Delran had seven first downs in the first half and managed just two in the second. Cinnaminson held the ball for 15:46 — mostly on the strength of 24 rushing attempts for 136 yards during that stretch.

If you can't get your offense on the field, it's going to be tough to get it in the end zone.

“I'd say physicality and conditioning,” Delran coach Garrett Lucas said, regarding Monday's practice plans. “We work on conditioning all the time, but that's something I never let off the gas pedal on. They have a great O-line. Cam Horsely is a great player and my hat's off to Shawn Ruffin. He's a great leader and he really seemed composed. My hat's off to Cinnaminson. They came in ready to play and we just need to bring it a little bit more next time.”

Not overlooked

There's no question Josiah Bello played the game of his life for Holy Cross on Saturday. Two touchdown catches, a pick-6 and a 26-yard punt return attest to that. Holy Cross doesn't win that game without his contribution.

That said, you also have to look at how special teams shaped that game. Holy Cross scored on an 11-play drive, then recovered an onside kick in the third quarter and scored a second touchdown, five plays later.

That aforementioned 26-yard punt return by Bello set up the go-ahead score, and punter Andrew Campbell followed with one of the biggest plays of the game – a 44-yard punt that took a hard left turn inside the 5-yard line and rolled out of bounds at the Scotch Plains 2, leaving the Raiders with 1:41 to traverse 98 yards.

It's easy to overlook all that, with everything else that happened, but it's worth pointing out that for a squad that took command offensively and defensively down the stretch, special teams played a role just as large.

A big occasion

Lenape's meeting with Tottenville Friday night came in its first game with an out-of-state team — Tottenville is based in Staten Island, New York — since opening day, 1994, when the Indians bested Bishop Conwell-Egan of Fairless Hills, Pa., 41-0

“We haven’t played an out of state team before, that’s the first time we’ve done that,” Lenape's Connor Kennedy said. “We’ve been hearing they’ve got all these good individual players, but the difference tonight was that we have a whole team.”

Like a lot of teams playing on opening week, some members of that team did some moving around and showed in unexpected places. Kennedy scored on a kickoff return and Xavier Coleman brought a pair of kicks back for scores.

“I’m comfortable anywhere on the field because I feel like my coaches put me in the best positions to succeed,” Coleman said. “They know my strengths and I feel like I can make a play wherever they put me on the field.”

Meanwhile, Hamza Bruce led the team in both rushing and receiving.

“Last year I was kind of a backup, but I was ready at all times,” Bruce said. “This year, coach told me that I had a good camp and that it was time to take over and show what I have. I feel like I did that tonight.”

Over the last five seasons, Lenape has a 13-2 record in September games. The Indians stumbled out to a 1-3 start last season after South Brunswick ended a five-year streak of opening-day wins. To get back on the right side of the ledger on Day 1 was a big deal for them.

“It’s real big,” Coleman said. “It’s a lot of good momentum, too, because last year we lost our first two games, and I feel like it’s definitely going to help us moving forward.”

Stat McNuggets

Burlington City's 20-0 win over Haddon Heights was the Blue Devils' first opening-day shutout since a 13-0 over Riverside in 2010. … Cherokee has still never lost back-to-back openers. Friday's win over Washington Township raised the Chiefs record in first games to 36-6-2. … Florence was held to just 133 yards and committed three turnovers in a 27-0 loss to Woodstown Friday. The Flashes hadn't been shut out in an opener since an 8-0 setback to Bordentown in 1989. … The longest active streak of opening-day wins in the county ended Friday with Shawnee's 45-7 bruising of Rancocas Valley. The Red Devils had won seven straight openers — though one was a forfeit after the fact. Now topping that list is Holy Cross, which won its seventh in a row at Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Saturday.