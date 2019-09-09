Upper Moreland, Central Bucks West, Souderton and William Tennent among the schools that have made big jumps from a year ago.

As a rule of thumb, I like to try and wait for teams to have played at least three games before trying to make any kind of judgment about them.

Well, we're at that point for most of our area teams and we're starting to get a clearer picture of things.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the more impressive things we've seen.

Upper Moreland: The Golden Bears won three games in 2018. They've already won three games this season and coach C.J. Szydlik has them rolling.

They beat Upper Perkiomen 26-0 last Friday, their second shutout so far, and have only allowed 13 total points. This Friday, they look to go to 4-0 when they host 0-3 Quakertown in Willow Grove.

Central Bucks West: The Bucks are also 3-0 and pasting Quakertown 35-7 last Friday and they have a big one this Friday they play at Central Bucks South, a team they have lost to five straight times.

"We have plenty of things that we have to work on, but I'm very pleased with how the team has been playing," second-year coach Rob Rowan said. "The kids believe in themselves and are giving everything they have. You can't ask for more than that out of a team."

Souderton: The Indians went 4-6 last year and are already 3-0 this season and will try and get to 4-0 when they face William Tennent on Friday.

And speaking of feel-good stories, how 'bout William Tennent being 2-1? The Panthers haven't won more than two games in a season since 2015, but they're really close, already, to erasing that blemish. They drubbed Council Rock North 35-10 last Friday and are playing with a lot of confidence, which is half the battle.

And let's not forget about 3-0 Central Bucks East and 3-0 La Salle.

The Patriots, a PIAA District One Class 6A playoff team last year, will be tested on Saturday when they host Pennsbury. Yes, the Falcons are 0-3, but the teams that have beaten them are a combined 7-2.

Even more impressive is that Central Bucks East is having its early-season success without standout running back/defensive back Jake Ventresca, who was injured early in the Patriots' season opener and hasn't been able to play since.

As for the Explorers, they started 2018 with losses to Imhotep Charter, North Penn and Malvern Prep. They've started 2019 with wins over Imhotep Charter, North Penn and Malvern Prep.

You can't get a better turnaround than that.

Germantown Academy has only played two games and is without standout senior running back Trae Vance, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury, but the Patriots have looked sharp in their wins over Simon Gratz and Bishop McDevitt.

"We'd love to be able to get Trae back for the start of our Inter-Ac schedule," GA coach Matt Dence said. "But we're not sure. We want to make sure he's completely healthy before he comes back.

"He's a big part of what we want to do, but you don't want to mess around with an injury."

And while not undefeated, keep an eye on Abington. The Ghosts are 2-1, just knocked off a solid Cheltenham team last Friday, and have it going on.

Their only loss came in their opener against Northeast High. And before you scoff at the 3-0 Vikings of the Philadelphia Public League, remember they just crunched a pretty darn good Penn Wood side 32-0 last Friday.