Justin Meehan scored a pair of late touchdowns but it took a razzle-dazzle 2-point conversion to give the Wildcats the final margin of victory in Friday's season opener.

Meehan scored from two yards out with three minutes to play to cut the deficit to a single point. The Shaders reached into their bag of tricks as quarterback Justin Milligan pitched to Sean Loomis on an end around. Loomis pulled up and fired a strike to brother Ryan in the left corner of the end zone for the deciding points.

Milligan gave the Shaders and early lead with a touchdown pass to Joey Klemm in the back-and-forth battle.