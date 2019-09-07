Bucks County high school boys soccer roundup: September 5

Jimmy Alff and Matt McDougal scored two goals apiece as the Lansdale Catholic boys soccer team downed Bishop McDevitt 5-0 on Friday in a Philadelphia Catholic League match. Eric Fernandez tallied a goal and an assist for the Crusaders, while goalie Kellen Ward recorded his second shutout of the new season.

Hatboro-Horsham 1, Wissahickon 0: Vince Buccafuri scored the lone goal to give the Hatters their first win of the season in a SOL American game. Noah Schlosser recorded four saves in goal for the shutout.

Father Judge 6, Conwell-Egan 2: Josh Rifkin and CJ Czafit both scored in the second-half, but the Eagles were outscored in a PCL conference match.

Central Bucks West 0, Souderton 0: Ryan Van Pelt recorded five saves in goal for the Bucks, in a defensive battle.