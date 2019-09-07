Smith scores twice for Lakers but leaves with injury

Hickory quarterback Michael Henwood had a hand in four touchdowns Friday as the Hornets rolled to a 46-26 win over Mercyhurst Prep in a non-region football game.

Hickory (3-0) travels to red-hot Conneaut next week for a Region 5 game, while Mercyhurst Prep (1-2) heads to Titusville for a Region 6 game.

Division I prospect Steve Smith broke a 70-yard touchdown run and scored from 7 yards out to give Mercyhurst Prep a quick 12-6 lead. Smith ran for 96 yards on six carries before reportedly leaving the game with an arm injury.

Henwood started his impressive game by returning a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter before breaking free on a 50-yard touchdown run. Kameron Fisher scored from 11 yards out to end the first quarter with the Hornets up 19-12.

Track star Hunter Stoots broke a 30-yard TD run and Henwood found Jackson Pryts for a 16-yard TD in the second quarter as Hickory took a 32-12 lead into halftime.

Henwood added a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Stoots got free from 61 yards out for a score in the fourth for Hickory. Stoots ran for 130 yards on nine carries for the Hornets, while C.J. Liegl ran for 103 yards and a second-half touchdown for the Lakers.

Henwood threw for 118 yards on 6-of-8 passing for Hickory, and Matt Luce threw for 121 yards for the Lakers.