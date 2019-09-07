Steelers get first win for new coach

Farrell 35, Union City 0: At Farrell, Jaden Harrison rushed for 117 yards and two TDs as the Steelers, who had dropped their first two games, exploded for all of their points in the first half and then coasted to a non-region victory.

Harrison had a 57-yard scoring run in the first quarter before scoring from 35 yards out in the second quarter. Raymond Raver scored from a yard out in the first quarter and connected with Brian Hilton a 4-yard TD before halftime. Farrell's other score came on a 2-yard run by Tyrie Hammonds in the second quarter.

The Steelers finished with 270 yards on the ground, a 10-yard-per-carry average, while the defense limited the Bears (1-2) to 100 yards total offense and five first downs.

This was the first win for new head coach Anthony "Amp" Pegues. The Steelers are the defending PIAA Class 1A champions.