Bucks County high school volleyball roundup: September 6

Pennsbury 3, Central Bucks East 1: Elley Torres landed 26 kills as the Pennsbury girls volleyball team defeated Central Bucks East 3-1 on Friday. Torres also served five aces in the four-set match (25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21). Abbie Drew led the Falcons’ offense with 17 digs.

Conwell-Egan 3, Chester Charter School for the Arts 1

Perkiomen School 3, George School 0