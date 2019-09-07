Beavers' Weis runs 175 yards, 2 TDs

Grove City 49, Corry 14: At Forker Field, Logan Breese threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles dominated a non-region football game Friday.

Grove City (3-0) travels to Pittsburgh next week to take on Brashear, while Corry (1-2) hosts Girard to open Region 6 play.

Colby Nelson scored both of his touchdowns in the first quarter and Jake Reddick hauled in a 73-yard touchdown pass from Breese as Grove City led 22-0 after 12 minutes. Breese then found Reddick twice and Anthony Pereira once for touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 42-0 lead at halftime.

Breese finished 10-of-14 passing, including four catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns by Reddick. Nelson ran for 95 yards on 13 carries for the Eagles.

Landen Weis was the bright spot for Corry as he carried the ball 18 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns.