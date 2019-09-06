Beavers beat two D-10 champs in Fort LeBoeuf tourney

Highlights: The Corry Beavers, District 10's reigning Class 2A champions, won Fort LeBoeuf's tournament last weekend.

The Beavers concluded the one-day event with a 25-15, 25-22 sweep of the Warren Dragons in the final.

Warren, which reached 2018 PIAA Class 3A championship match, wasn't the only notable team Corry beat during the season-opening competition.

The Beavers also defeated Cochranton, the district's defending Class 1A winner, 25-13 in the quarterfinals and then rallied for a 24-26, 25-12, 15-7 victory vs. the host Bison in the semifinals.

Corry seniors Maddi Vona and Meg Goodsel are returning all-district players.