Cinnaminson's senior quarterback prepares for just another opening night as the team travels to Delran

It took a lot of work, effort and experience to make this just another game.

The Cinnaminson and Delran football teams will get together Friday night to renew their rivalry in a West Jersey Football League Patriot Division clash.

This is a Thanksgiving game, transplanted to the first week of the season. It's still a game between schools from neighboring towns who clash with each other on every arena they can find. It's still one of the biggest games of the season for everyone involved.

Almost.

“I'll just take it the same,” Cinnaminson senior quarterback Shawn Ruffin said. “It's just the beginning of a year. It's nothing different. They have a good defense — Cover 2 and sometimes Cover 3. We're going to be ready to go. It's going to be a good game.”

Ruffin almost sounds like he's underselling it, but that's a good thing. Pirates coach Mario Patrizi recognizes that as the voice of experience talking.

“He's a three-year starter. He threw for over 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns last season,” Patrizi said. “This is a quarterback who knows how to win. He's played two seasons, won two league championships, advanced in the playoffs. That's why he thinks like that.”

Ruffin led the Pirates to an 8-3 record last season, but not without help. Rashad Raymond, who ran for over 1,000 yards, and John Meekins, the team's leading receiver, have both graduated. To an outsider, that means new people in skill positions and cause for uncertainty.

Again, Ruffin looks at it differently.

“I'm not worried about that at all,” Ruffin said. “We have other people that have stepped up.”

Patrizi agrees with him.

“We have good guys,” Patrizi said. “A little inexperienced, but overall I like this team. They work hard and Shawn leads by example. He's not a rah-rah type guy, but it's no secret; we'll go as he goes, and so far it's been pretty good.”

Delran returns two key pieces; quarterback Dustin Desher threw for over 1,000 yards last season and running back RJ Moten carried 149 times for 1,305 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Despite their presence, coach Garrett Lucas seems most excited about his team's experience, on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

The Bears were 8-2 last season. They were passed over for the playoffs despite a 7-1 start. The other loss came against Cinnaminson. It was the Pirates' eighth straight win in the series. It also included the last touchdown hook-up between Ruffin and Meekins. Meekins threw that one. Ruffin caught it.

The senior quarterback said his game-day demeanor was actually something he learned from his predecessor, Shaun Davilla.

“I watched him a lot and I learned how he did it, and I just piggy-backed off that. It's been great,” Ruffin said. “Stay focused, stay calm and keep working hard.”

There was no doubt in his mind, even the first time he took a snap in his sophomore year, that Davilla's approach had prepared him.

“As soon as I stepped on the field, I felt like it was my time,” Ruffin said. “I had to take over. I mean, I was a little bit nervous. There's more of a spotlight on you and it's your first time, but you start making a couple throws, you run a couple plays — it really does start to slow down.”

That's the point where you start to enjoy it, too. Ruffin said that's the advice he'll give his younger teammates on Friday night, and every weekend after.

“Win games. Have fun. That's the goal,” Ruffin said. “Sounds like a good time to me, playing a game with the guys I grew up with.”